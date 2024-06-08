Zooey Deschanel is offering a few clues about her upcoming wedding to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

The 500 Days of Summer star played a game of rapid fire while speaking to ET's Deidre Behar on Friday night at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Flanked by her man in a classic tux, Zooey said "later" when asked if the wedding will be "sooner or later."

The 44-year-old actress said she didn't know when asked if the wedding will be "big or small" or of James Corden would be invited to officiate the wedding. Jonathan thinks he should be, for obvious reasons. The couple met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Their romance blossomed over time, and the pair announced their engagement in August 2023.

While she didn't know the answer to a couple of questions, Zooey did share she'd like a "fancy" wedding after she was asked "fancy or casual?" The couple also agreed the wedding wouldn't get the TV special treatment.

Zooey, whose Max series, What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel was nominated for a Daytime Emmy, stunned in a vintage Betsey Johnson black and white dress that holds iconic status, as the dress once hugged the curves of legendary singer Cher and graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar in 1966. Zooey paired the wardrobe masterpiece with Calzedonia tights.

Zooey Deschanel shows off the 1966 Cher dress she wore to the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

Since announcing their engagement, the couple has slowly but surely shared a bit of information as to what fans can expect from their wedding, though it was back in March when the couple told ET that they weren't playing coy about their wedding plans. They just had no idea when it came to the dress, the venue or the date.

"No, no and no," Jonathan chimed in when asked if any of those three details were locked down.

The New Girl alum added, "It all just has to be right."

