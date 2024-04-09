Jonathan Scott has a few ideas for his future wedding to fiancée Zooey Deschanel -- although it sounds like they aren't rushing to walk down the aisle just yet.

Jonathan, 45, and his brother, Drew Scott, recently sat down with ET's Deidre Behar and Drew, 45, took it upon himself to grill his brother about his wedding plans on ET's behalf.

"She said she's not gonna ask you about it, so I will! When's the wedding?" Drew asked.

"We're still working on it," Jonathan said. "You'll be the first to know."

Jonathan and Zooey, 44, met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of the James Corden-created TV series Carpool Karaoke. Their romance blossomed over time and the pair announced their engagement in August 2023.

To honor the man who facilitated their fortuitous meet-cute, Jonathan said he might be reaching out to Corden, 45, to officiate their wedding.

"That sounds amazing," Drew told his brother. "Good idea."

Sharing a message for the former Late Late Show host directly, Jonathan said, "James, you did good, son. Can you be our Carpool Karaoke wedding singer? Or officiant? I'll take either."

"If you can lead Jonathan and Zooey to do the entire wedding ceremony in song, I would love that," Drew chimed in.

While the wedding isn't really on Jonathan's immediate radar, the HGTV star said he's been getting a lot of people hitting him up for details, so that they can plan their schedules.

"The one thing that has happened is there are several people... who keep saying, 'Look, you just need to tell me when it is! I need to make sure [I can come]. Can it not be this date because I've got a thing planned?'" Jonathan shared. "I'm like, 'Don't worry, my first priority will be to make sure I accommodate everybody else in what my wedding date is going to be.'"

According to Drew, he's been one of those people pressing his brother for a wedding date -- but for a good reason.

"Mainly, I just want to figure out how to plan the bachelor party," Drew said. "Because you can't plan that until you kind of know when the wedding's gonna be and what the plan is."

When it comes to the kind of bachelor party he's hoping to get, Jonathan joked, "Unicorn spa party." Although Drew said he is still coming up with ideas.

Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé, HGTV star Jonathan Scott. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As for the wedding itself, while Jonathan and Zooey haven't made specific plans yet, he was able to answer some rapid-fire general questions about what they want it to be like.

When asked "sooner or later," Jonathan confirmed, "Later." When asked if it would be big or small, he said "small," and when asked if it would be a casual event or a fancy affair, Jonathan admitted, "I'm a fancy kinda guy."

Fans can check out more from the Scott brothers on their upcoming HGTV series, Backed by the Bros. According to HGTV, the series will follow Jonathan and Drew as they "offer their invaluable insight and resources to help inexperienced entrepreneurs find success with their high-stakes investment properties."

Backed by the Bros is set to premiere later this year on HGTV.

RELATED CONTENT: