The Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are opening up about their contrasting wedding plans on The Kelly Clarkson Show. While Drew's nuptials in Italy were a lavish affair with over 300 guests, Jonathan reveals that he and fiancée Zooey Deschanel are keeping things "nice and intimate."

When asked about his upcoming wedding, Jonathan confirms, "Yes, yes, we're planning a wedding." Kelly urges him to keep it small, joking, "I just pray that you keep it small." Jonathan quips, "Do you guys want me to give you all the details if you just keep it, no one is watching, right?"

Contrasting his plans with Drew's grand Italian celebration, Jonathan exclaims, "Drew went insanely big, to the point where the resort couldn't handle the people." Drew admits, "We went a little big," explaining that they invited 350 guests, expecting only a fraction to attend, but 310 showed up for the 10-day event in Puglia, Italy.

Kelly, who had heard about the staggering guest count, confesses, "I had a panic attack, it was a lot." Drew acknowledges it was overwhelming, wishing for more "us moments" amid the wedding.

In contrast, Jonathan assures Kelly that he and Zooey are "not going big" and plan to keep their wedding "nice and intimate." He adds, "We actually haven't made any of the plans yet because we are just having so much fun."

Kelly, drawing from her own experience, supports the couple's decision, noting the importance of keeping some aspects of life private.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ultimately, Jonathan sums up his and Zooey’s vision, saying, "We just want a kickass party with everyone we love."

Jonathan and Drew sat down with ET's Deidre Behar in April and Drew took it upon himself to grill his brother about his wedding plans.

"She said she's not gonna ask you about it, so I will! When's the wedding?" Drew inquired.

"We're still working on it," Jonathan said. "You'll be the first to know."

Jonathan and Zooey met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of the James Corden-created TV series Carpool Karaoke. Their romance blossomed over time, and the pair announced their engagement in August 2023.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott - Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images)

To honor the man who facilitated their fortuitous meet-cute, Jonathan said he might be reaching out to James to officiate their wedding.

"That sounds amazing," Drew told his brother. "Good idea."

Sharing a message for the former Late Late Show host directly, Jonathan said, "James, you did good, son. Can you be our Carpool Karaoke wedding singer? Or officiant? I'll take either."

"If you can lead Jonathan and Zooey to do the entire wedding ceremony in song, I would love that," Drew chimed in.

While the wedding isn't really on Jonathan's immediate radar, the HGTV star said he's been getting a lot of people hitting him up for details, so that they can plan their schedules.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott - Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

"The one thing that has happened is there are several people... who keep saying, 'Look, you just need to tell me when it is! I need to make sure [I can come]. Can it not be this date because I've got a thing planned?'" Jonathan shared. "I'm like, 'Don't worry, my first priority will be to make sure I accommodate everybody else in what my wedding date is going to be.'"

According to Drew, he's been one of those people pressing his brother for a wedding date -- but for a good reason.

"Mainly, I just want to figure out how to plan the bachelor party," Drew said. "Because you can't plan that until you kind of know when the wedding's gonna be and what the plan is."

When it comes to the kind of bachelor party he's hoping to get, Jonathan joked, "Unicorn spa party." Although Drew said he is still coming up with ideas.

As for the wedding itself, while Jonathan and Zooey haven't made specific plans yet, he was able to answer some rapid-fire general questions about what they want it to be like.

When asked "sooner or later," Jonathan confirmed, "Later." When asked if it would be big or small, he said "small," and when asked if it would be a casual event or a fancy affair, Jonathan admitted, "I'm a fancy kinda guy."

RELATED CONTENT: