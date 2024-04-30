Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's love story is a birthday wish come true.

On Sunday, the New Girl alum, 44, posted a loving message to the Property Brothers star for his 46th birthday, highlighting how she is the "luckiest girl in the world" to be engaged to him.

"I am absolutely the luckiest girl in the world to call this guy my fiancé! Happy birthday to my one and only genuine dreamboat," Deschanel posted on Instagram. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you Jonathan!"

Deschanel shared seven photos of the pair over the years, from eating lunch to attending award shows together. The slideshow garnered more than 150,000 likes.

Later that day, Scott posted his own sweet tribute to Deschanel.

"For my birthday…and EVERY day @zooeydeschanel you know how to spoil me," he captioned on Instagram. "Great food; escape rooms and antiquing 🥰"

He shared a video containing pictures of the special day, including cute images of the two together. The video played against the song "You Make My Dreams Come True" by Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Deschanel commented: "😘😘😘."

The pair first met in the summer of 2019 and got engaged in August 2023 during a trip to Scotland.

"Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰," Deschanel shared on Instagram after Scott popped the question.

Although the planning for their upcoming nuptials is coming along, Deschanel admitted to ET that "it’s slow."

The 500 Days of Summer actress said details like the dress, date and venue still need to be figured out. But one thing for her 6-year-old son, Charlie, and his 8-year-old sister, Elsie, is certain: "There will be cute outfits."

"It all just has to be right," she said.

"I think the main thing for us is to throw a wicked, awesome party," Scott added.

