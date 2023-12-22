Jonathan Scott's favorite Christmas movie? The answer's a no-brainer.

The HGTV personality took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared a video in which he asked, "What are we doing?" In the since-expired Story (but captured by Us Weekly), the 45-year-old then pans the camera to show what's playing on TV. And, yes, it's Zooey Deschanel starring in the 2003 Christmas classic, Elf.

In the clip Scott shared, Deschanel's character, Jovie, is in Central Park to "spread Christmas cheer."

"What can I say? It's my fav," Scott then says in the video. To no one's surprise, Scott also overlayed the video with the text, "I just love @zooeydeschanel," followed by heart face emojis.

In his defense, Scott's favorite Christmas movie is certainly one for the ages. The Jon Favreau-directed film also stars Will Ferrell, a human named Buddy who is raised by elves. James Caan plays Buddy's biological father, Walter Hobbs.

No word if the film's playing on a loop at the Scott-Deschanel household, but one thing's for sure -- the couple is obsessed with Christmas. Scott also recently shared that they turned their home into "a winter wonderland of whimsy." The decorations include lots and lots and lots of Christmas trees, balloons and even a life-size nutcracker.

As for when they plan to tie the knot, Scott recently sat down with ET and explained that they're not in a rush to go down the aisle. They got engaged in August after four years of dating.

"You know, things are coming along," he said. "We're gonna get through the holidays and then we’re going to put our focus on that."

As for what he plans to include in the big day, Scott told ET that he and the New Girl actress have some tricks up their sleeves.

"Well, Zooey and I are gonna plan it ourselves, so yeah, we throw some pretty good parties," he joked. "And I think the main thing for us is to throw a wicked awesome party."

RELATED CONTENT: