The 11 Most Memorable Moments From the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards rocked the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, and almost all the biggest names in music and entertainment came out to celebrate the songs, albums and concerts that took the world by storm this year.

In a night filled with bombastic live performances and powerfully touching speeches, there were a few that stood out from the pack. Here are some of the biggest, best and most impactful moments from Sunday's BBMAs.

MORE: Billboard Music Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List

1. Nicki Minaj's Post-Apocalyptic Performance

The "Anaconda" singer opened the BBMAs with a sci-fi, dystopian-themed performance that looked like something out of a Mad Max prequel. From leather-clad backup dancers with riot gear to the techno-futuristic set design, the stage show itself could definitely be adapted into a best-selling action movie.

Minaj was joined by Jason Derulo, and even he looked like an extra from a post-apocalyptic thriller, rocking a long black trench coat and boots.

2. Camila Cabello's Fiery Debut

The former Fifth Harmony singer made her live TV debut as a solo artist with a red-hot performance of her new single, "Crying In The Club." The singer rocked a sparkling gold gown and strappy heels that made her look like a glam Greek goddess, and the pyrotechnic-heavy stage show proved to be an impressive debut for the 20-year-old artist.

WATCH: Drake Has the Best Night Ever, Breaks Adele's Record With 13 Wins at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

3. Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional

As Cyrus continues to reform her image from raunchy wild child to modest, emotional pop crooner, she delivered a debut performance of her new, low-key single "Malibu." The 24-year-old singer gave fans a look at what a toned-down, responsible Miley Cyrus sounds like, and admittedly, it sounds pretty great. She even got a little teary-eyed as she finished singing, and graciously tipped her hat to her fans in the audience.

4. Celine Dion Rocked a Cloud Dress (and Also Sang)

We all knew the Canadian songstress' touching performance of "My Heart Will Go On" would bring down the house, but no one could have anticipated her epic, hard-to-describe cloud dress.

PHOTOS: 2017 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals -- See the Stars on the Red Carpet!

5. Drake in the Lake

Drake had a big night, what with setting the record for the most Billboard Music awards ever won by an artist in a single year. However, that honor wasn't half as jaw-droppingly spectacular as the rapper's performance of "Gyalchester" on a platform in the middle of the giant lake outside the Bellagio as fireworks and dancing fountains served as the backdrop.

6. BTS Steal the Show

The seven-member K-pop super group took the BBMAs by storm, and stole the spotlight with their fresh energy, enthusiasm and genuine excitement to be part of the show. After the group gave everyone who won anything a standing ovation throughout the night, it only made sense that they would get their own when they took home the trophy for Top Social Artists.

7. Cher Gets the Icon Treatment

The pop superstar was honored with the coveted Icon Award, and in celebration, she delivered two energetic performances of some of her biggest hits. Cher kicked things off in a skin-toned bodysuit and diamond-encrusted silver beaded strands that gave her a racy, almost nude appearance as she belted out "Believe."

As a follow-up, the 71-year-old songstress returned to the stage in her iconic black leather outfit with a towering, curly black wig to deliver a rousing performance of her 1989 hit, "If I Could Turn Back Time," before actually accepted the coveted honor.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Look Adorable Together on BBMAs Date Night

8. Lorde Chooses Her Own Song for Karaoke

Not all the moments were memorable because they were good, such as when Lorde sang her popular new single "Green Light," and set the performance in a karaoke bar, where she performed as someone singing "Green Light" as their karaoke selection. While her voice was on point, it represented the one thing everyone hates when it comes to karaoke: professional singers showing up everyone who just came to have fun.

9. Drake and Vanessa Hudgens Get Flirty (and Nicki Minaj Responds)

When Drake took the stage after winning one of the 13 awards he earned on Sunday, the artist showed host Vanessa Hudgens some love, telling her how gorgeous she looked, and Nicki Minaj felt super left out.

But Drake made sure to include Nicki too, and shared some love with the "Anaconda" singer, which she sweetly reciprocated.

WATCH: 11 Times BTS Stole Our Hearts as They Became the First K-Pop Group to Win a Billboard Music Award

10. Blake Shelton's Sweet Shout-Out to Gwen

The super cute couple were as sweet as you could imagine as they sat side-by-side, holding hands during the lengthy show. And when Shelton won the award for Top Country Artist, he made sure to express his gratitude for his ladylove in his acceptance speech.

"I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the world anyway, because Gwen was here with me," the 40-year-old country crooner shared, in one of the sweetest moments of the night.

11. Imagine Dragons Pays Tribute to Chris Cornell

The world of music was shaken by the unexpected death of Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer Chris Cornell last week, and Imagine Dragons honored the influential rock star's life and legacy with a powerful and touching moment of silence.

"Chris Cornell was a true innovator. A musical architect and pioneer on the cutting edge of the Seattle grunge movement. He was a prolific songwriter, a legendary performer, a singer who had a voice for the ages, and a philanthropist," frontman Dan Reynolds shared. "Even though Chris is gone, his legacy endures."

WATCH: Celine Dion Delivers Emotional Performance of 'My Heart Will Go On' at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards