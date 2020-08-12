Shopping

1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings Under $500 at the Amazon Sale

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
1 carat diamond stud earrings
Amazon

Diamonds are a girl's best friend! Diamonds are on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop 1 ct diamond stud earrings for only $499.99 (regularly $600) as part of the Amazon's Big Summer Sale

These brilliant cut diamond earrings from the Diamond Channel are AGS certified and are available in 14k gold. Presented in four-prong settings with four extra diamonds on the side, these timeless, elegant diamond earrings are great for everyday wear. Whether it's a gift for yourself or a loved one, the sparkly stunners come in a gift box. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade New YorkRebecca Minkoff, Adidas, Vera Bradley and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Summer Sale.

Shop the limited-time deal on diamond stud earrings.

