10 Best Portable Bluetooth Speaker Deals for Summer Entertaining
Just imagine: You've set off on your beach getaway, packed more than enough sunscreen and now you're debuting your new go-to swimsuit. As you're scavenging through your beach bag, you finally realize that you forgot to pack a Bluetooth speaker for your trip. There's no denying that music always makes your beach vacation and other summer shenanigans more enjoyable. To ensure you don't skip anything on your summer vacation packing list, we're gathered 10 of the best deals on portable Bluetooth speakers.
It's simple: a trusty Bluetooth speaker livens up everyone's summer plans. Though, you want to make sure you've found the most durable speaker option at the best price. Battery life, audio quality and durability are just a few details to look for when shopping for the best Bluetooth speaker. Since it's summer, you'll also want to look for a quality Bluetooth speaker that's durable, portable and waterproof. After all, you don't want to routine your plans lugging around a dented speaker.
Beyond technical details, you also want your new Bluetooth speaker to fit in with your lifestyle. That's why ultra-portable speaker options like the JBL Clip 3 are ideal for anyone constantly on the go. And the Bitty Boomers Marvel Spider-Man Bitty Bluetooth Speaker is the most adorable option for your little ones.
Although Amazon Prime Day has officially ended, there are plenty of post-Prime Day deals to shop, including the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and several Black Friday in July. Top-rated brands like JBL, Ultimate Ears, LG, Sonos and more has deals on their speakers at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Ahead, we've found an array of portable Bluetooth speaker options that are perfect for your next backyard BBQ.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is the ultimate waterproof Bluetooth speaker for all your summer parties and BBQs. With PARTYUP mode, you can pair your Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 with over 150 speakers and create the ideal 3D sound experience.
The Sonos Roam is equipped with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can seamlessly use your voice assistant to change the volume or switch songs. Though this portable speaker is tiny, it has enough power to fill a room with your favorite jams.
Deep bass, dustproof and waterproof capabilities make this portable Bluetooth speaker a triple threat for all your summer events. Thanks to its 15 hours of battery life, your parties won't have to die down any time soon.
If one Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Speakers isn't enough for you, try this Ultimate Ears Boom 3 duo. It also comes with a 7-port USB hub to connect your laptop or another device.
The OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker stays connected to your phone even when you're up to 100 feet away. So, you could check on your grill without literally skipping a beat.
Want a more portable version of the complete LG XBOOM Audio Speaker System? Score this LG XBOOM Go for $20 off during Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale.
The JBL Clip 3 takes portability to the next level with a convenient clip. Simply clip this Bluetooth speaker onto your bag or your belt loop and you're ready to take your music or favorite audiobook on the go.
And the cutest portable Bluetooth speaker award goes to this Bitty Boomers speaker.
The JBL PartyBox 100 features color-changing lights that can sync up with your music to create a truly stunning audio experience.
