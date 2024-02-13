Presidents’ Day is just a few days away, and with it comes one of the earliest chances you’ll have this year to save on big-ticket tech. Ahead of the holiday weekend, there are some serious TV discounts happening at Walmart right now. From the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV to the stunning LG C3 OLED TV, now's the time to upgrade your entertainment setup.

Walmart has tons of great offers on TVs that serve up exceptional picture quality without breaking the bank. You can score record-low prices on some of the most sought-after TVs from Samsung, LG and more. Plus, since the Presidents' Day TV deals are available now, you can shop early to enjoy the long weekend.

With so many different options out there, how do you figure out which one is the right TV for you? Compare and contrast brightness, HDR effects, bright hues, deep darks, latency, and much more. And if you're a streaming fan, determine whether the TV supports that natively or if you need to use a streaming device to watch your favorite content.

Walmart's TVs on sale cater to all these needs and more, with some especially affordable options under $200. Ahead, shop the best Presidents' Day TV deals happening at Walmart today.

50" Samsung The Frame TV Walmart 50" Samsung The Frame TV Watch your favorite shows in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching TV, this screen transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork. $1,297 $1,098 Shop Now

