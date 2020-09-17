10 Bestselling Items From Tory Burch
Tory Burch is a popular fashion brand for stylish women, and this rings true for ET Style readers. Known for on-trend, classic pieces, Tory Burch designs stylish collections that ranges from statement styles to wardrobe staples. The brand offers clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories and homeware, along with Tory Sport activewear.
Ahead, we've gathered 10 of the bestselling products from Tory Burch our readers love. The most popular category is footwear with readers snatching up pumps, slides, loafers and flip-flops. For clothing, a floral print dress and ponte pants are favorites. One that really caught our readers' eye was the lettuce bowl, which is available in a set of four.
In addition to these bestsellers, be sure to check out the newest arrivals and sale section for amazing designer deals.
Shop the top 10 items ET Style readers are buying the most.
This versatile pair of black pointed-toe pumps is the no. 1 seller among ET Style readers.
Did you know Tory Burch designs homeware? These whimsical lettuce bowls are a popular choice.
A beautiful floral print dress with feminine details made with Italian taffeta fabric.
An elegant yet glamorous pair of square-shaped sunglasses.
A two-tone pump with rounded toe, gold-lined block heel and '60s-inspired flair.
A chic wedge slide boasting Tory Burch's iconic logo to wear for the last days of warm weather.
Lightweight flip-flops with printed footbed. Choose from eight colors.
Stylish loafers to wear on the course. The studded rubber soles offer great traction.
Wear these sleek, wrinkle-resistant ponte pants with everything from blouses to sweaters.
Part of the classics, this convertible shoulder bag is both practical and stylish.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 65% on Handbags, Clothes and Shoes
Kate Spade Sale: Take 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Shoes & More
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More
Dooney & Bourke Sale: Up to 50% Off Select Styles
The Best Designer Shoes - Rothy's, Coach, Tory Burch, Allsaints & More
Coach Sale: Save 50% Off Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry, Shoes and More
The Top 10 Bestselling Items From Kate Spade
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 80% on Select Items
Goop Sale: Enjoy Up to 88% Off Sale Items
Gilt Sale: Up to 80% Off Fashion, Home and More
Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Iconic Campaign for Coach x Basquiat Line
The Best Fanny Pack -- Coach x Basquiat, Gucci, Burberry and More