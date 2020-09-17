Shopping

10 Bestselling Items From Tory Burch

By ETonline Staff
Tory Burch is a popular fashion brand for stylish women, and this rings true for ET Style readers. Known for on-trend, classic pieces, Tory Burch designs stylish collections that ranges from statement styles to wardrobe staples. The brand offers clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories and homeware, along with Tory Sport activewear.

Ahead, we've gathered 10 of the bestselling products from Tory Burch our readers love. The most popular category is footwear with readers snatching up pumps, slides, loafers and flip-flops. For clothing, a floral print dress and ponte pants are favorites. One that really caught our readers' eye was the lettuce bowl, which is available in a set of four.

In addition to these bestsellers, be sure to check out the newest arrivals and sale section for amazing designer deals.

Shop the top 10 items ET Style readers are buying the most.

Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump
Tory Burch Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump
Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump
This versatile pair of black pointed-toe pumps is the no. 1 seller among ET Style readers.

Lettuce Ware Soup Bowl, Set of 4
Tory Burch Lettuce Ware Soup Bowl, Set of 4
Lettuce Ware Soup Bowl, Set of 4
Did you know Tory Burch designs homeware? These whimsical lettuce bowls are a popular choice.

Taffeta Floral Dress
Tory Burch Taffeta Floral Dress
Taffeta Floral Dress
A beautiful floral print dress with feminine details made with Italian taffeta fabric.

REGULARLY $798

Square Acetate Sunglasses
Tory Burch Square Acetate Sunglasses
Square Acetate Sunglasses
An elegant yet glamorous pair of square-shaped sunglasses.

Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump
Tory Burch Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump
Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump
A two-tone pump with rounded toe, gold-lined block heel and '60s-inspired flair.

Ines Wedge Slide
Tory Burch Ines Wedge Slide
Ines Wedge Slide
A chic wedge slide boasting Tory Burch's iconic logo to wear for the last days of warm weather.

Printed Thin Flip-Flop
Tory Burch Printed Thin Flip-Flop
Printed Thin Flip-Flop
Lightweight flip-flops with printed footbed. Choose from eight colors.

Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer
Tory Burch Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer
Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer
Stylish loafers to wear on the course. The studded rubber soles offer great traction.

Tech Ponte Slim-Fit Pants
Tory Burch Tech Ponte Slim-Fit Pants
Tech Ponte Slim-Fit Pants
Wear these sleek, wrinkle-resistant ponte pants with everything from blouses to sweaters.

REGULARLY $195

Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag
Part of the classics, this convertible shoulder bag is both practical and stylish.

