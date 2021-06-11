10 Celebrity-Approved Maternity Outfit Ideas to Start Wearing Now

If you're reading this, chances are you or someone you know is expecting a new addition to the family -- congratulations! The next nine months will be some of the most exciting ones of your life. As you begin to prep the nursery and decide on your baby's name (just in time for Mother's Day!), there are a few other items to stock up on (not the least of which includes celebrity-approved baby gear and tried-and-true baby equipment). But outside of those areas, you also have to prep a few things for yourself, including your maternity wardrobe.

For those of you who haven't reached this milestone before (or those who want to take their maternity fashion to a new level) you may be at a loss for what pieces to include in your maternity outfits -- or you're deciding whether or not you need actual maternity clothes at all. Either way, there's no denying that your body is about to go through some major changes with a growing baby bump, and you'll need an outfit to accommodate every day toward your due date.

Now, let's be honest: Dressing for your pregnancy is no easy feat -- especially when you want to maintain complete comfort without compromising your style. Luckily, the past 12 months have brought the world a handful of pregnant celebrities, and if anyone is going to show you how to dress your growing belly in style, it's these stars.

Whether you're looking for a way to wear baby bump-hugging leggings for a day of easy errands or you're on the hunt for a maternity dress that looks like anything but, let these women give you some maternity outfit ideas as you countdown the days to your baby's arrival.

Scroll down to see how some celebrities have used stylish maternity clothes to dress their baby bumps in the days leading up to their due dates. Then, shop each look to make their pregnancy looks your own.

Halsey

@iamhalsey/Instagram

The "Without Me" singer wore a full bodysuit from the Bumpsuit on Instagram Story. Halsey rocked the Kate style, a super soft, four-way stretch suit with spaghetti straps and scooped back. The one-and-done piece is double-lined, non-see through and has no zipper -- all you need to do is pull it on!

GET THE LOOK:

Katharine McPhee

New mom Katharine McPhee (who gave birth to a baby boy!) kept her maternity style on the cute and comfortable side with a comfortable (and baby bump-friendly) house dress and simple white sneakers. And for an added layer, the singer and actress threw a long-sleeve cardigan over her shoulders.

GET THE LOOK:

Mandy Moore

When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a flowy, floral-print dress. Mandy Moore (who recently gave birth to her first child) knows this -- and showcased her personal style earlier this year by way of a dress that kept her bump comfortable all day long.

GET THE LOOK:

Emma Stone

Coleman-Rayner

Keep your pregnancy outfits on the effortlessly cool side like Cruella star Emma Stone, who paired a simple chambray shirt with black maternity leggings for a low-key outing. This ensemble is an essential look for any casual occasion.

GET THE LOOK:

Kelly Rowland

Your maternity wardrobe won't be complete without a coordinated set. This quarantine-approved loungewear trend is a favorite among every fashion lover -- including celebrity moms like Kelly Rowland. Sport a sleek set like the star (who welcomed her second to the world earlier this year) or go for an option that has some comfortable stretch and is designed to fit your bump perfectly. This look is so good, you'll want to wear it all day long.

GET THE LOOK:

Emma Roberts

If you're looking for a romantic, fashion girl-approved dress to add to your wardrobe -- perhaps for your maternity shoot or your baby shower -- look to the Instagram-famous brand Sleeper. Emma Roberts, who welcomed her first son to the world last year, chose a pretty off-the-shoulder dress from the label, showcasing her changing body as well as her personal style.

GET THE LOOK:

Hilary Duff

For her latest pregnancy, Hilary Duff has been prioritizing stylish comfort on all fronts -- leading to a new collaboration with the brand Smash + Tess. Cop the celebrity mom's style with a playful romper from the brand, which you can style with your favorite sneakers or sandals.

GET THE LOOK:

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin keeps her maternity fashion on the comfortable side with a plaid flannel shirt, a henley tee and roomy joggers. Whether you want a look to wear around the house or for your next easy outing, this is one look that'll never get old -- whether you're pregnant or not.

GET THE LOOK:

Ashley Tisdale

Hooked on the athleisure look? Don't let your baby bump stop you from enjoying it! Simply wear an oversized sweatshirt and biker shorts (and yes, there are styles that'll hug your body in all the right ways) like Ashley Tisdale. Sport it on your way to a gentle yoga class or while you're out grabbing a coffee.

GET THE LOOK:

Emily Ratajkowksi

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to make pregnancy fashion look as cool as ever. The star regularly sports non-maternity clothes for her growing bump, proving that you can make real clothes fit your belly. If you're looking for a way to wear your favorite everyday pieces without making yourself uncomfortable, take a page from the model and actor and wear a ribbed knit dress.

GET THE LOOK:

