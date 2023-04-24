Sponsored by Shari's Berries

10 Gourmet Gifts from Shari's Berries to Make Mother's Day Even Sweeter This Year

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mother's Day comes every year and, despite knowing it's always the second Sunday in May, we still scramble to find the perfect gift to give. Everyday moments with the people we care about are what sweeten up life and Shari's Berries are a yummy way to treat a special woman in your life to gifts as sweet as she is. Shari's Berries has a selection of Mother's Day gifts to help you convey the appreciation all mother figures deserve with a delightful surprise. 

This Mother's Day, Shari's Berries' offerings include a variety of adorable treats. From stunning chocolate-covered strawberries to colorful fruit bouquets and so much more, the gifts for mom are picture perfect. Within each Shari’s Berries box is a dozen strawberries picked fresh from the patch and dipped to deliver a smile to each recipient. Whether your mom is a foodie or simply loves to indulge in sweets, there are plenty of options that are both delicious and heartfelt. 

Shari's Berries are a yummy way to surprise loved ones for an anniversary, birthday, get well wishes or just because. The company believes in celebrating and acknowledging moments like Mother's Day by way of delivering your sentiments to every doorstep. Shari's Berries has been beloved since 1989 for their gourmet chocolate dipped berries and now, their expanded offerings include fruit arrangements, flowers, cheesecake bites and more confections to indulge her sweet tooth.

Many gifts are available for same-day delivery (until 1 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m. on weekends), so you can rest assured that your gift will arrive on time for May 14 — even if you wait until the last minute. Below, we've rounded up our favorites from Shari's Berries' Mother's Day collection to make the holiday even sweeter this year.

Mother’s Day Delights
Mother’s Day Delights™
Shari's Berries
Mother’s Day Delights

Treat the most important woman in your life to a delectable arrangement of pineapple, strawberry, melon, orange and grape.

$50 AND UP
Mother’s Day Drizzled Strawberries
Mother’s Day Drizzled Strawberries™
Shari's Berries
Mother’s Day Drizzled Strawberries

Pink chocolately drizzle decorates these white and milk chocolate-dipped juicy berries.

$30 AND UP
Deliciously Decadent Fields of Europe with Drizzled Strawberries
Deliciously Decadent™ Fields of Europe® for Mom & Mother’s Day Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Deliciously Decadent Fields of Europe with Drizzled Strawberries

This stunning bouquet and dipped strawberries package is sure to brighten anyone's day.

$90 AND UP
Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries
Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries

Treat your loved ones (or yourself) to a delectable selection of dipped strawberries: crunchy toffee, chocolate chips and drizzle.

$37 AND UP
Mom’s The Best
Mom’s The Best™
Shari's Berries
Mom’s The Best

An assortment of pineapples that spell out "MOM", pink chocolatey strawberries, honeydew melon, cantaloupes, oranges and grape skewers.

$70 AND UP
Deliciously Decadent Assorted Roses & Drizzled Strawberries
Deliciously Decadent™ Assorted Roses & Drizzled Strawberries
Shari's Berries
Deliciously Decadent Assorted Roses & Drizzled Strawberries

A bouquet of colorful roses will make any home look festive, and the side of dipped berries certainly doesn't hurt.

$90 AND UP
Springtime Dipped Strawberries
Springtime Dipped Strawberries™
Shari's Berries
Springtime Dipped Strawberries

Each juicy berry is decorated with colorful white and milk chocolate designs and pastel confetti sprinkles.

$50 AND UP
Lovely Lavender Medley
Lovely Lavender Medley™
Shari's Berries
Lovely Lavender Medley

This bouquet is pretty in purple with an array of roses, Peruvian lilies, carnations and more.

$50 AND UP
Candy Covered Cake Pops with Drizzled Berries
Candy Covered Cake Pops™ with Drizzled Berries
Shari's Berries
Candy Covered Cake Pops with Drizzled Berries

This thoughtful bundle includes cake pops decorated with M&Ms, toffee, dark and milk chocolate nonpareils, and mini chocolate chips, plus chocolate-drizzled strawberries.

$40 AND UP
Amazing Mom Bouquet
Amazing Mom™ Bouquet
Shari's Berries
Amazing Mom Bouquet

Lilies, snapdragons, dianthus and limonium in soft shades of pink, purple white make this a breathtaking bouquet.

$100 AND UP

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

