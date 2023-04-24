Mother's Day comes every year and, despite knowing it's always the second Sunday in May, we still scramble to find the perfect gift to give. Everyday moments with the people we care about are what sweeten up life and Shari's Berries are a yummy way to treat a special woman in your life to gifts as sweet as she is. Shari's Berries has a selection of Mother's Day gifts to help you convey the appreciation all mother figures deserve with a delightful surprise.

This Mother's Day, Shari's Berries' offerings include a variety of adorable treats. From stunning chocolate-covered strawberries to colorful fruit bouquets and so much more, the gifts for mom are picture perfect. Within each Shari’s Berries box is a dozen strawberries picked fresh from the patch and dipped to deliver a smile to each recipient. Whether your mom is a foodie or simply loves to indulge in sweets, there are plenty of options that are both delicious and heartfelt.

Shari's Berries are a yummy way to surprise loved ones for an anniversary, birthday, get well wishes or just because. The company believes in celebrating and acknowledging moments like Mother's Day by way of delivering your sentiments to every doorstep. Shari's Berries has been beloved since 1989 for their gourmet chocolate dipped berries and now, their expanded offerings include fruit arrangements, flowers, cheesecake bites and more confections to indulge her sweet tooth.

Many gifts are available for same-day delivery (until 1 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m. on weekends), so you can rest assured that your gift will arrive on time for May 14 — even if you wait until the last minute. Below, we've rounded up our favorites from Shari's Berries' Mother's Day collection to make the holiday even sweeter this year.

Springtime Dipped Strawberries Shari's Berries Springtime Dipped Strawberries Each juicy berry is decorated with colorful white and milk chocolate designs and pastel confetti sprinkles. $50 AND UP Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

