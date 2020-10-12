Shopping

$100s Off Frye Handbags at Amazon Prime Day 2020

By Amy Sheridan
By Amy Sheridan
Frye_Reed_Shoulder_Tote
Amazon

You should be thrilled that you’ve found the Amazon Prime Day Sale. The Amazon Prime Day Sale has tons hot sale items to reinvigorate your wardrobe, electronics, home, kitchen and then some. .

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie BauerAdidasDL1961 jeansAmerican Apparel, Uggs, LacosteVineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Prime Day event. Not only does the sale include the aforementioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronicstravel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50designer sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksloungeweartie dyekids shoes and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags.

Greta Tote
Frye
Frye Greta Tote
Amazon
Greta Tote
Frye

The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey.

REGULARLY $228

Mel Tote Bag
Frye
FRYE Mel Tote Bag
Amazon
Mel Tote Bag
Frye

This FRYE Mel Tote Bag comes in four different colors and is on sale during Amazon Prime Day for $290.17 off the retail price.  

ORIGINALLY $528

Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Frye
Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Amazon
Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag
Frye

This Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag is $308.40 off the retail price. It comes in dark taupe and natural.

REGULARLY $428

Jolie Hobo
Frye
Frye Jolie Hobo
Amazon
Jolie Hobo
Frye

This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $103 off the retail price.

REGULARLY $198

Mel HOBO Bag
Frye
Frye Mel HOBO Bag
Amazon
Mel HOBO Bag
Frye

This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the black purse shown. This handbag is $193 off the retail price, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $398

Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye
Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Amazon
Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Frye

This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 62% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $298

Odessa Crossbody
Frye
Frye Odessa Crossbody
Amazon
Odessa Crossbody
Frye

The Frye Odessa Crossbody is 100% leather with studded detail. You can get this on trend crossbody for $75, while supplies last

REGULARLY $178

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Amazon
Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag
Frye

The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 42% off or $142 off the retail price, while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $388

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye
Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag
Frye

This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 82% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).

REGULARLY $148

Sindy Hobo
Frye
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Sindy Hobo
Frye

This Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with moto multi buckles on sides of bag and studs on shoulder strap.

REGULARLY $228

Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye
FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Amazon
Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo
Frye

The FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $120 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too!

REGULARLY $242.45

Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
Evie Tote
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.

This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $113 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $198

Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye
Frye Reed Shoulder Tote
Amazon
Reed Shoulder Tote
Frye

A must-have for the fall! This Frye's Reed Tote is made of soft leather with equestrian inspired detailing. Get this tote now for $193 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $378

Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye
Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Amazon
Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody
Frye

The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $92 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!

ORIGINALLY $198

Odessa Hobo
Frye
Frye Odessa Hobo
Amazon
Odessa Hobo
Frye

The Frye Odessa Hobo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe and under $90.

REGULARLY $160

Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Amazon
Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye

This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style.

ORIGINALLY $388

Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag
Frye
FRYE Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag
Frye

This FRYE Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag is crafted with antique pull up leather. This Frye purse is over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $197.95

 

