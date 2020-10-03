$100s Off These Frye Handbags at the Amazon Fall Sale
You should be thrilled that you’ve found the Amazon Fall Sale (Amazon kept a good secret on this sale until it just appeared out of nowhere). The Amazon Fall Sale has tons hot sale items to reinvigorate your wardrobe, electronics home and kitchen. .
Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of Frye handbags.
The Frye Greta Tote is crafted in dip-dyed leather and it comes in two colors: berry and whiskey.
This Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag is $288 off the retail price. It comes in dark taupe and natural.
This FRYE Mel Tote Bag comes in four different colors and is on sale at the Amazon Fall Sale for $331.50 off the retail price.
This Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with moto multi buckles on sides of bag and studs on shoulder strap.
The Frye Odessa Crossbody is 100% leather with studded detail.
The FRYE Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $120 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too!
This FRYE Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag is crafted with antique pull up leather.
This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 62% off, while supplies last.
This Frye Jolie Hobo is 100% leather and $142 off the retail price.
A must-have for the summer! This Frye's Reed Tote is made of soft leather with equestrian inspired detailing. Get this tote now for $193 off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Crossbody is just over $100 and $92 off the retail price. It is the perfect everyday handbag and it comes in nine different colors!
The Frye Odessa Hobo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
This Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frey purse is $130 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style.
The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is 42% off or $142 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Frye Mel HOBO Bag is available in five colors, including the camel shown. This handbag is $234 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 82% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last).
