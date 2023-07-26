Best Lists

11 Best White Pants for Women to Wear All Summer — Shop Madewell, Free People, Spanx and More

By ETonline Staff
Summer is the perfect season to wear breezy white pants. Before we know it, we'll be pulling out all those floral blouses, braided heels and crisp, white pants from the back corners of our closet and finally treating our summer wardrobe to the light and airy touch it deserves.

As decreed by the fashion gods, white pants have long been associated with summer style. And while the "never wear white before or after Labor Day" rule might be regarded as one of fashion's most famous guidelines, you actually can wear white whenever you'd like — making a good pair of white pants even more of an essential style in any season.

Regardless of the occasion, white pants are such a timeless staple. From the office to an outdoor barbecue, a brunch rendezvous to even a daytime errand run, the pants offer so much style versatility — whether they be in the form of crisp denim jeans or breezy linen bottoms.

Fortunately, with the summer season on the way, many of fashion's top retailers are introducing their own white pant renditions into their latest collections, including: Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, Nordstrom, Athleta, Amazon and more.

Lighten up your wardrobe with the help of a classic pair of white pants — and shop ET's favorite styles below. Plus, browse our top picks for linen pants to wear all summer long.  

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

These TikTok-loved jeans are designed with built-in stretch for superior comfort.

$100$85
Free People Needed Breaking Trousers
Free People Needed Breaking Trousers
Free People
Free People Needed Breaking Trousers

The definition of chic, these trousers will be an instant go-to for every look and are available in 3 staple colors. 

$128
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

The flared pants are crafted from Cozy Earth's signature viscose-bamboo fabric. Stylish and sustainable!

$160$128
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

These stretchy cropped pants are equal parts stylish and breathable — plus, they're a best-seller at Spanx.

$128
Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White
Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White
Madewell
Madewell Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White

Head back to the office in style with these relaxed, crop jeans from Madewell.

$128
Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant
Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant
Athleta
Athleta Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant

Kick back and relax in the cutest linen (and breathable) pant — available to shop in four colors from Athleta.

$79
Roxy Oceanside Pant
Roxy Oceanside Pant
Nordstrom
Roxy Oceanside Pant

From the beach and beyond, these breezy Roxy pants offer so much comfort thanks to their loosely-fitted, linen make.

$44
Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans. Brighten up your summer wardrobe with a pair of white jeans.

$98
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Available in nine colors including this versatile white option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.

$80$48
Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx
Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans

Designed with a comfortable stretch denim, these ankle skinny jeans offer the perfect balance of high-rise coverage and seasonal versatility.

$128
Free People Cya Later Skate Trouser
Free People Cya Later Skate Trouser
Free People
Free People Cya Later Skate Trouser

Free People's Cya Later Skate Trouser feature a mid-rise, straight-leg silhouette for an effortless but chic look.

$78$30

