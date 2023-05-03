12 Kendall Roy-Approved Gifts for 'Succession' Fans: Ludicrously Capacious Bags, Waystar Royco Merch and More
Listen up, Succession fans: we still have one more month of episodes, which means there's no better time to get your hands on merch before the show comes to an end. Whether you're shopping for a fellow fan of the HBO series or yourself, we've found the best Succession-themed gifts to shop from Etsy, Redbubble, Amazon and more.
One of the most quotable shows on television naturally has some excellent merch options available. Surprise fans with a ludicrously capacious bag or a mug with some heartfelt words from ATN — "We Here for You."
For a more subtle nod to the show, some wardrobe staples from the cast are surprisingly affordable: Shiv happens to be a SKIMS girlie, and Kendall's aviator jacket from episode 406 is under $200. When in doubt, a classic Waystar ROYCO hat or hoodie makes sense dramaturgically for a Succession devotee.
Celebratory events on Succession tend to end in tragedy, but these gifts will make sure your Kendall Roy-obsessed friends and family don't have too much birthday. Below, shop our favorite gifts for Succession fans.
Represent the Roy family legacy with a Waystar ROYCO-embroidered hat — available in six colors.
A tote bag with arguably the most memorable quote from season 4 thus far.
Ever the man of the people, Kendall wore this surprisingly affordable bomber jacket to present Living+ at Investor Day (season 4, episode 5).
A love letter to our #1 boy, available in 12 colors.
Morning coffee or tea tastes even better when sipped out of a mug featuring everyone's favorite Succession couple.
Billionaires, they're just like us! Shiv Roy likely wore this exact SKIMS bodysuit during the season 4 premiere.
Every hot girl needs a Kendall Roy sticker for their water bottle or laptop.
This cozy crewneck sweatshirt is the perfect outfit for binge-watching their favorite show.
"I got this for my brother's birthday and he absolutely loves it," praised one reviewer of this ATN mug. "Now my entire family and his friends want one! The mug arrived quickly and it's just the best."
We'll see how well this sentiment ages as season 4 goes on, but this makes for a pretty hilarious birthday card.
Trust us — the Succession lover in your life will adore this poster featuring their favorite family.
Because Kendall Roy is definitely a Swiftie.
