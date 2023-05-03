Listen up, Succession fans: we still have one more month of episodes, which means there's no better time to get your hands on merch before the show comes to an end. Whether you're shopping for a fellow fan of the HBO series or yourself, we've found the best Succession-themed gifts to shop from Etsy, Redbubble, Amazon and more.

One of the most quotable shows on television naturally has some excellent merch options available. Surprise fans with a ludicrously capacious bag or a mug with some heartfelt words from ATN — "We Here for You."

For a more subtle nod to the show, some wardrobe staples from the cast are surprisingly affordable: Shiv happens to be a SKIMS girlie, and Kendall's aviator jacket from episode 406 is under $200. When in doubt, a classic Waystar ROYCO hat or hoodie makes sense dramaturgically for a Succession devotee.

Celebratory events on Succession tend to end in tragedy, but these gifts will make sure your Kendall Roy-obsessed friends and family don't have too much birthday. Below, shop our favorite gifts for Succession fans.

Succession ATN News Mug Etsy Succession ATN News Mug "I got this for my brother's birthday and he absolutely loves it," praised one reviewer of this ATN mug. "Now my entire family and his friends want one! The mug arrived quickly and it's just the best." $20 Shop Now

