12 Kendall Roy-Approved Gifts for 'Succession' Fans: Ludicrously Capacious Bags, Waystar Royco Merch and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
HBO
HBO

Listen up, Succession fans: we still have one more month of episodes, which means there's no better time to get your hands on merch before the show comes to an end. Whether you're shopping for a fellow fan of the HBO series or yourself, we've found the best Succession-themed gifts to shop from Etsy, Redbubble, Amazon and more.

One of the most quotable shows on television naturally has some excellent merch options available. Surprise fans with a ludicrously capacious bag or a mug with some heartfelt words from ATN — "We Here for You."

For a more subtle nod to the show, some wardrobe staples from the cast are surprisingly affordable: Shiv happens to be a SKIMS girlie, and Kendall's aviator jacket from episode 406 is under $200. When in doubt, a classic Waystar ROYCO hat or hoodie makes sense dramaturgically for a Succession devotee.

Celebratory events on Succession tend to end in tragedy, but these gifts will make sure your Kendall Roy-obsessed friends and family don't have too much birthday. Below, shop our favorite gifts for Succession fans.

waystar ROYCO Unisex Adjustable Cotton Succession Hat
waystar ROYCO Unisex Adjustable Cotton Succession Hat
Amazon
waystar ROYCO Unisex Adjustable Cotton Succession Hat

Represent the Roy family legacy with a Waystar ROYCO-embroidered hat — available in six colors.

$25
Ludicrously Capacious Tote Bag
Ludicrously Capacious Tote Bag
Etsy
Ludicrously Capacious Tote Bag

A tote bag with arguably the most memorable quote from season 4 thus far.

$24$18
Alpha Industries L-2B Apollo Gen II Bomber Jacket
Alpha Industries L-2B Apollo Gen II Bomber Jacket
David Russell/HBO
Alpha Industries L-2B Apollo Gen II Bomber Jacket

Ever the man of the people, Kendall wore this surprisingly affordable bomber jacket to present Living+ at Investor Day (season 4, episode 5).

$190
"I Can Fix Him" Kendall Roy Shirt
"I Can Fix Him" Kendall Roy Shirt
Etsy
"I Can Fix Him" Kendall Roy Shirt

A love letter to our #1 boy, available in 12 colors.

$20-$46
You Can't Make a Tomlette Without Breaking Some Gregs Gift Mug
You Can't Make a Tomlette Without Breaking Some Gregs Gift Mug
Amazon
You Can't Make a Tomlette Without Breaking Some Gregs Gift Mug

Morning coffee or tea tastes even better when sipped out of a mug featuring everyone's favorite Succession couple.

$14
SKIMS Fits Everybody Full High Neck Bodysuit
SKIMS Fits Everybody Full High Neck Bodysuit
SKIMS
SKIMS Fits Everybody Full High Neck Bodysuit

Billionaires, they're just like us! Shiv Roy likely wore this exact SKIMS bodysuit during the season 4 premiere.

$58
Hot Girls for Kendall Roy Sticker
Hot Girls for Kendall Roy Sticker
Redbubble
Hot Girls for Kendall Roy Sticker

Every hot girl needs a Kendall Roy sticker for their water bottle or laptop.

$3
Waystar Royco Company Crewneck Sweatshirt
Waystar Royco Company Crewneck Sweatshirt
Etsy
Waystar Royco Company Crewneck Sweatshirt

This cozy crewneck sweatshirt is the perfect outfit for binge-watching their favorite show.

$38-$50$24-$32
Succession ATN News Mug
Succession ATN News Mug
Etsy
Succession ATN News Mug

"I got this for my brother's birthday and he absolutely loves it," praised one reviewer of this ATN mug. "Now my entire family and his friends want one! The mug arrived quickly and it's just the best."

$20
Gerri and Roman Roy Succession Birthday Card
Gerri and Roman Roy Succession Birthday Card
Etsy
Gerri and Roman Roy Succession Birthday Card

We'll see how well this sentiment ages as season 4 goes on, but this makes for a pretty hilarious birthday card.

$5
Succession TV Series Poster
Succession TV Series Poster
Etsy
Succession TV Series Poster

Trust us — the Succession lover in your life will adore this poster featuring their favorite family.

$23-$38
Kendall Roy Midnights Cover Album Essential T-Shirt
Kendall Roy Midnights Cover Album Essential T-Shirt
Redbubble
Kendall Roy Midnights Cover Album Essential T-Shirt

Because Kendall Roy is definitely a Swiftie.

$29

