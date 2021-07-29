Shopping

12 of The Cutest Cases and Accessories From Casetify’s Limited-Edition Be Your Own Princess Line

By Danica Creahan
It’s not quite a fairy godmother personally coming to make you over for the ball, but Casetify and Disney are teaming up to help give your phone a Disney Princess makeover with the limited-edition Be Your Own Princess tech accessories line. With cases and accessories ranging from Airtag holders to Apple Watch bands, the Be Your Own Princess line features designs inspired by all your favorite Disney royalty, including Cinderella, Jasmine, Tiana, Ariel, Belle, Mulan and a few of their friends. 

Prices in this delightful collection range from $35 to $75, and the Disney magic-infused-line includes Casetify best-sellers such as the protective Glitter Impact and Ultra Impact Cases, the Mirror Case and the recently-launched Ultra Compostable Case, so your phone can be as protected as you wish. 

Here are 12 of the cutest cases and accessories from Casetify’s Be Your Own Princess Line!

Ariel Stickermania Case
Casetify
The Ariel Stickermania case is available as the Impact, Ultra Impact or Glitter case, and in a variety of colors. It sports a sticker-style design featuring Ariel and a few of her friends. 
$45 AND UP
Naveen and Friends Medley Case
Casetify
The Naveen and Friends Medley design features Princess Tiana’s pals Naveen, Louis and Ray, available in Impact, Ultra Impact and Glitter Cases. This adorable friendship-themed case is also made with sustainable materials. 
$45 AND UP
Cinderella Mirror Case
Casetify
This Cinderella Mirror Case is available in a MagSafe compatible form, so you can use wireless charging and make sure your adorably-adorned phone doesn’t die before the clock strikes midnight. 
$50 AND UP
Belle Airtag Holder
Casetify
The Belle Airtag holder features your favorite bookworm princess framed in her classic yellow hue. 
$35
Castle Crew Medley Apple Watch Band
Casetify
The Castle Crew Medley Apple Watch band has all of Belle’s beloved companions from the Beast’s castle. This stylish band is most certainly Cogsworth approved!
$52
Mulan Custom Case
Casetify
You can customize this charming Mulan case, available as an Ultra Compostable case, with your own name!
$50 AND UP
Cinderella Stickermania Airpods Case
Casetify
This Cinderella Stickermania case will give your Airpods the bippity-boppity-boo treatment they deserve with its mystical iridescent glow and chic design. 
$35
The Jasmine Airtag Holder
Casetify
This Princess Jasmine Airtag holder will make your Airtag easy to spot even from way above on a magic carpet ride. 
$35
Tiana Stickermania Case
Casetify
The Tiana Stickermania case features a few of Tiana’s favorite things, including her beloved frog prince, some delicious looking beignets and a few souvenirs from New Orleans. It’s available in the Impact, Ultra Impact and Glitter cases. 
$45 AND UP
Mushu & Cricket Medley Apple Watch Band
Casetify
The Mushu & Cricket Medley Apple Watch band will definitely keep you in fighting shape.
$52
Jasmine Custom Case
Casetify
For anyone who particularly identifies with Princess Jasmine, you can add your own name to this compostable case!
$50 AND UP
Disney Princess Bead Charm
Casetify
Attach this darling phone charm to any of the Be Your Own Princess cases to complete your phone’s royal makeover. 
$40

