13 Best Diamond Jewelry Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle This Mother's Day: Shop Mejuri, Brilliant Earth, VRAI & More
If you’re looking for something your mom or wife will cherish this Mother's Day, there is a sentimentality to diamond jewelry that makes it perfect for the occasion. Luckily, long gone are the days of needing to visit your local jeweler to handpick a quality diamond ring or elegant necklace. From personal additions like birthstones to engraving options, you can have a thoughtful diamond jewelry piece delivered directly to your home just in time for Mother's Day.
Diamond jewelry can be a lasting symbolic gesture of love and a beautiful way to show your appreciation for the mother figure in your life. While online jeweler options are endless, knowing where to start (and perhaps more importantly, who to trust) requires a different kind of shopping IQ. To help you in your Mother's Day diamond search, we have scoured the web to find the best places to shop for diamond jewelry online.
Ahead, find a diamond jewelry piece for Mother's Day to fit just about any budget — with styles and statement pieces from online jewelry labels like Mejuri, Vrai, Blue Nile, Brilliant Earth, Jared and more.
Mother's Day Diamond Jewelry Gifts Under $300
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, which is certainly true of these dainty huggie hoops accented by sparkling round diamonds.
Give your mom the gift of good luck wherever she goes with this dainty Mejuri Pavé Diamond Wishbone Necklace.
What better way to memorialize your love for someone than with a delicate, heart-shaped diamond bracelet?
If you really want to impress her, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring from Mejuri, available in yellow or white gold.
Mother's Day Diamond Jewelry Gifts Under $500
Dainty, delicate and perfectly tasteful — this necklace has it all.
Embellished with a round-cut diamond, this ring boasts a unique huggie style and 14k Yellow Gold band.
We love to shop Kendra Scott for casual and affordable jewelry, but you can find a fine jewelry gift from her collection as well, like this delicate diamond necklace in rose gold.
Mother's Day Diamond Jewelry Gifts Under $1,000
She can dress up for any occasion in style with these regal Solitaire Studs from VRAI — crafted from 14k Yellow Gold metal.
Blue diamonds are a girl's best friend — and this Blue Round Solitaire Pendant from Clean Origin is especially refreshing.
Lean into love this Mother's Day with a heart-adorned bracelet.
Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts Over $1,000
When it comes to gifts for your wife or mom on Mother's Day, you really can't go wrong with a staple gold ring — especially if it's from Kinn.
With its unique curves and edges, the Iconic Necklace is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life.
Treat the uniquely beautiful woman in your life to an even more unique ring this Mother's Day — from Aether Diamonds, the brand behind diamonds which are (quite literally) made from thin air.
