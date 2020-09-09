Face oils are wildly popular for a reason. Purists love them for their minimal (often organic) ingredients and amazing aromas, while those obsessed with results and, um, science love the way they can make ravaged skin glow.

Trust us when we say: Just a few drops these magical elixirs will leave your skin looking and feeling insanely hydrated and fresh.

We've found the 13 best face oils -- they deliver results that will make converts out of even the most ardent disbelievers.

Ahead, shop ET Style's best face oils.

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil Biossance Sephora Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil Biossance A luxurious face oil from Biossance that hydrates, brightens and firms the skin for a radiant glow. Good for all skin types. $72 at Sephora

Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil Pai LookFantastic Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil Pai The Pai Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil is a skincare favorite for its nourishing benefits. REGULARLY $44 $34.75 at LookFantastic

Futuredew Glossier Glossier Futuredew Glossier The Glossier Futuredew is a nourishing face oil that provides a dewy glow for long term, every day use. $24 at Glossier

Extra Face Oil Bobbi Brown Nordstrom Extra Face Oil Bobbi Brown Bobbi Brown's Extra Face Oil contains a softening, conditioning and moisturizing blend of vitamin E and sesame, sweet almond, olive and jojoba oils. This face oil helps protect your skin against environmental damage while keeping your skin soft and supple. $72 at Nordstrom

The Renewal Oil La Mer Nordstrom The Renewal Oil La Mer The Renewal Oil from the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. $130 at Nordstrom

Daily Vitamin Infusion Indie Lee Nordstrom Daily Vitamin Infusion Indie Lee Antioxidant vitamins A, C and E mingle with rosehip and avocado oils, rosemary leaf extract and plant-derived squalane (which has terrific anti-aging properties). The result is soft, even-toned skin that feels supple to the touch. $24 at Nordstrom

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane Nordstrom Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum by L'Occitane is an overnight face oil which helps your skin recover while you sleep. Anne Hathaway is a fan of the L'Occitane brand. $59 at Nordstrom

Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Amazon Organic Treatment Oil Juice Beauty Certified organic by the USDA (it’s on the label!), this lightweight blend contains moisturizing sunflower, olive and jojoba oils, in addition to resveratrol-rich grapeseed oil and soothing calendula. If you’re looking for a multitasking oil, this one’s also great for dry cuticles.

$36 at Amazon

Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil Chanel Nordstrom Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil Chanel Chanel's Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Restorative Cream-Oil minimizes the effects of aging and is perfect for dry to very dry skin. $135 at Nordstrom

Organic Beauty Facial Oil Honest Beauty Amazon Organic Beauty Facial Oil Honest Beauty Face the day with a dewy glow, thanks to certified organic oils like apricot kernel and chia seed. Plus, it smells really, really good -- think rose, ylang-ylang and clove. ORIGINALLY $27.99 $22.39 at Amazon

Black Rose Precious Face Oil Sisley Paris Nordstrom Black Rose Precious Face Oil Sisley Paris This silky dry oil infuses the complexion with revitalizing black rose extract, in addition to omegas 3 and 6. Smooth on a couple of drops and your skin will feel nourished and look radiant. $235 at Nordstrom

Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil Clarins Sephora Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil Clarins Essential oils, including blue orchid and patchouli, help increase skin’s vitality on contact. At the same time, hazelnut oil (loaded with vitamin E and omega 9) works to minimize the appearance of fine lines. $59 at Sephora

Virgin Marula Facial Oil Drunk Elephant Sephora Virgin Marula Facial Oil Drunk Elephant This face oil from the wildly popular clean beauty brand is made with 100 percent virgin marula oil, known for being high in free radical–busting antioxidants. $72 at Sephora

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Moisturizer For All Skin Types

Botox Alternatives: 11 Wrinkle Treatments That Work

KVD Vegan Beauty Sale: Up to 75% Off Liquid Lipstick Eyeliner and More

Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products

The Best Face Cleanser for Every Budget and All Skin Types

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is Here!