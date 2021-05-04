Shopping

13 of the Best Apple AirTag Holders We've Found So Far

By ETonline Staff
Apple AirTag Accessories
Walmart, Amazon, Shein

You may have already heard, but Apple launched a new product: the Apple AirTag. If you're the type of person who keeps a tab on everything coming from the tech brand, then you already know that its newest launch is about to make keeping track of your things so much easier. 

The Apple AirTag is a new item tracker, which you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag).

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
$99 AT AMAZON

To make things easy for you, the Apple Store launched a leather key ring for $35 that comes in colors like baltic Blue, saddle brown, and red (and you can get these on Amazon). But in case you want something outside of that color range to go with the new tracking device, there are plenty of other Apple AirTag accessories and holders that'll add another touch of personalization to your everyday look.

In a similar fashion of creating chic accessories to accompany an Apple product like the iPhone, the iPad or the Apple Watch, different brands have already started creating AirTag accessory styles to add a little oomph to your latest tech pieces. So, whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's bound to be an AirTag holder to go with your style.

To show you just what we mean, we've pulled our favorite AirTag accessories and holders worth adding to your cart, below.

Apple AirTag Accessories

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
When it come to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather keychain style that'll be perfect for holding your keys.
$35 AT AMAZON
Apple AirTag Loop
Apple AirTag Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Loop
Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option from Apple.
$29 AT AMAZON
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Looking for a gift to give your dad for Father's Day? Get him Apple's new AirTag and add this sleek leather loop into the mix while you're at it.
$39 AT AMAZON

Other AirTag Accessories

Norwegian Engraving AirTag Case
Norwegian Engraving AirTag Case
Etsy
Norwegian Engraving AirTag Case
Grab yourself a protective leather case, which was specifically designed to be a keychain accessory for your AirTag tracker.
$10 AT ETSY
Better Shop It AirTag Case
Better Shop It AirTag Case
Etsy
Better Shop It AirTag Case
There's no denying it: This AirTag keychain is utterly cute.
$10 AT ETSY
Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag
Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag
Walmart
Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag
The Belkin Secure Holder accessory is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their AirTag in a sleek and simple key chain.
$13 AT WALMART
Shein Silicone Case For Apple Airtag
SHEIN Silicone Case For Apple Airtag
SHEIN
Shein Silicone Case For Apple Airtag
If you're hoping to stock up on an Apple AirTag accessory in multiple colors, grab this easy-to-use option from SHEIN, which just loops around whatever item you're tracking.
$2 AT SHEIN
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
Amazon
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
We love this sleek and simple silicone case, which is available for $7.
$7 AT AMAZON
Moment Hard Shell Mount for AirTags
Moment Hard Shell Mount for AirTags
Moment
Moment Hard Shell Mount for AirTags
Just in case you're looking for an AirTag mount, this adhesive option from Moment will allow you to attach your tracker to any flat surface.
$20 AT MOMENT
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
Etsy
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
This durable leather tag -- which is also available in vegan leather -- will slip on easily to a strap like your pet's collar.
$20 AND UP AT ETSY
Belkin Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag
Belkin Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag
Walmart
Belkin Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag
Looking for something that feels a little more casual or flexibile? Opt for this secure holder from Belkin.
$13 AT WALMART
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Amazon
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, or something else.
$15 AT AMAZON

