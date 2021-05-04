13 of the Best Apple AirTag Holders We've Found So Far

You may have already heard, but Apple launched a new product: the Apple AirTag. If you're the type of person who keeps a tab on everything coming from the tech brand, then you already know that its newest launch is about to make keeping track of your things so much easier.

The Apple AirTag is a new item tracker, which you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag).

To make things easy for you, the Apple Store launched a leather key ring for $35 that comes in colors like baltic Blue, saddle brown, and red (and you can get these on Amazon). But in case you want something outside of that color range to go with the new tracking device, there are plenty of other Apple AirTag accessories and holders that'll add another touch of personalization to your everyday look.

In a similar fashion of creating chic accessories to accompany an Apple product like the iPhone, the iPad or the Apple Watch, different brands have already started creating AirTag accessory styles to add a little oomph to your latest tech pieces. So, whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's bound to be an AirTag holder to go with your style.

To show you just what we mean, we've pulled our favorite AirTag accessories and holders worth adding to your cart, below.

Apple AirTag Accessories

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring When it come to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather keychain style that'll be perfect for holding your keys. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option from Apple. $29 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Apple AirTag Leather Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Loop Looking for a gift to give your dad for Father's Day? Get him Apple's new AirTag and add this sleek leather loop into the mix while you're at it. $39 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Other AirTag Accessories

Norwegian Engraving AirTag Case Etsy Norwegian Engraving AirTag Case Grab yourself a protective leather case, which was specifically designed to be a keychain accessory for your AirTag tracker. $10 AT ETSY Buy Now

Better Shop It AirTag Case Etsy Better Shop It AirTag Case There's no denying it: This AirTag keychain is utterly cute. $10 AT ETSY Buy Now

Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag Walmart Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring for AirTag The Belkin Secure Holder accessory is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their AirTag in a sleek and simple key chain. $13 AT WALMART Buy Now

Shein Silicone Case For Apple Airtag SHEIN Shein Silicone Case For Apple Airtag If you're hoping to stock up on an Apple AirTag accessory in multiple colors, grab this easy-to-use option from SHEIN, which just loops around whatever item you're tracking. $2 AT SHEIN Buy Now

Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case Amazon Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case We love this sleek and simple silicone case, which is available for $7. $7 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Moment Hard Shell Mount for AirTags Moment Moment Hard Shell Mount for AirTags Just in case you're looking for an AirTag mount, this adhesive option from Moment will allow you to attach your tracker to any flat surface. $20 AT MOMENT Buy Now

Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder Etsy Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder This durable leather tag -- which is also available in vegan leather -- will slip on easily to a strap like your pet's collar. $20 AND UP AT ETSY Buy Now

Belkin Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag Walmart Belkin Secure Holder with Strap for AirTag Looking for something that feels a little more casual or flexibile? Opt for this secure holder from Belkin. $13 AT WALMART Buy Now

Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case Amazon Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, or something else. $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

