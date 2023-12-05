Best Lists

14 Best Electric Fireplaces to Keep You Warm and Cozy During the Holidays

Best Electric Fireplaces
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:33 PM PST, December 5, 2023

Bring even more warmth to your holidays with these stylish electric fireplaces.

Baby, it's cold outside—and if you don't have an actual fireplace to warm up beside, an electric fireplace can be just as charming as the real thing.

Electric fireplaces can be a safer option than traditional fireplaces, as there are no burning logs. But don't worry, you won't miss the ambiance: Many options on the market provide heat and ambiance with a flickering faux flame. 

Staying cozy in winter with warm blankets, comfortable loungewear and hot chocolate can be further elevated with the right electric fireplace. Along with supplemental heat, many electric fireplaces offer safety features, various flame settings like flame brightness and heat settings, and some even have a realistic flame effect.

An electric fireplace can transform and upgrade your space. There are wall-mounted electric fireplace and mantel fireplace options that look just like the real thing. Basically, whatever you're looking for in an electric fireplace, there is something for you. If you celebrate Christmas, putting in an electric fireplace gives you a spot to hang the stockings and grants entrance to Santa when it's time to deliver gifts. 

Ready to get warm by the fire for a magical winter even if you don't have a built-in fireplace? Below, shop our round-up of the best electric fireplaces available now.

The Best Electric Fireplaces for Winter 2023

RW Flame Electric Fireplace Heater

RW Flame Electric Fireplace Heater
Amazon

RW Flame Electric Fireplace Heater

RW Flame uses infrared heat, so it will keep you warm without zapping all moisture from the air around you.

Pottery Barn Dane Corner Electric Fireplace Media Cabinet

Pottery Barn Dane Corner Electric Fireplace Media Cabinet
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Dane Corner Electric Fireplace Media Cabinet

The unique design of this electric fireplace allows you to fit it into corners to make the most of your space. 

$1,349 $1,079

Shop Now

Millwood Pines Updike 19.7'' W Electric Fireplace

Millwood Pines Updike 19.7'' W Electric Fireplace
Wayfair

Millwood Pines Updike 19.7'' W Electric Fireplace

The beauty of this electric fireplace is that it's portable, so you can carry the warmth from room to room.

$339 $285

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Mercer Electric Fireplace

Pottery Barn Mercer Electric Fireplace
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Mercer Electric Fireplace

Go for an elegant style with this faux marble fireplace that comes with either white or black columns framing the flames. 

$2,399 $1,919

Shop Now

Holt Calvert Carved Electric Fireplace

Holt Calvert Carved Electric Fireplace
Raymour & Flanigan

Holt Calvert Carved Electric Fireplace

The carved mantel on this electric fireplace makes it look just like the real thing. 

$830 $747

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Dina Electric Wall Fireplace

Pottery Barn Dina Electric Wall Fireplace
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Dina Electric Wall Fireplace

LED lighting and fan-forced heat come together for a stunning wall-mounted electric fireplace.

$699 $559

Shop Now

Real Flame Hollis 32" Electric Fireplace

Real Flame Hollis 32" Electric Fireplace
Wayfair

Real Flame Hollis 32" Electric Fireplace

We love this realistic electric fireplace that looks just like the timeless wood-burning kind. It even has a spot to store logs underneath.

$998 $708

Shop Now

Beachcrest Home Bloxom Electric Fireplace Heater

Beachcrest Home Bloxom Electric Fireplace Heater
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Bloxom Electric Fireplace Heater

Short on space? Check out the Beachcrest Home Bloxom Electric Fireplace Heater that has modern flames and the ability to warm a room like a space heater.

$400 $104

Shop Now

Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace

Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace
Pottery Barn

Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace

This electric fireplace heater has an adjustable thermostat to change the heat setting. The flickering flames make it look like you have a real fire going in your living room. 

$899 $719

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Hilda Electric Fireplace Media Cabinet

Pottery Barn Hilda Electric Fireplace Media Cabinet
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Hilda Electric Fireplace Media Cabinet

Part media center, part electric fireplace, this option provides storage and display space as well as warmth.

$1,499 $1,199

Shop Now

Real Flame Silverton 48" Electric Fireplace

Real Flame Silverton 48" Electric Fireplace
Wayfair

Real Flame Silverton 48" Electric Fireplace

The best electric fireplace is the one that looks stunning in your home, like the Real Flame Silverton 48" Electric Fireplace.

$999 $647

Shop Now

Touchstone Chesmont White Wall Mount Smart Electric Fireplace

Touchstone Chesmont White Wall Mount Smart Electric Fireplace
Touchstone

Touchstone Chesmont White Wall Mount Smart Electric Fireplace

The coolest (or hottest) thing about this Touchstone electric fireplace is its 60 flame color combinations and Wi-Fi compatibility for use with Alexa and Google. 

$1,499 $999

Shop Now

Festivo 45-Inch Freestanding Electric Fireplace in Tan

Festivo 45-Inch Freestanding Electric Fireplace in Tan
Home Depot

Festivo 45-Inch Freestanding Electric Fireplace in Tan

Home Depot has several fireplace options, including an electric fireplace TV stand or an electric fireplace insert. This one from Festivo looks just like a real fireplace as it warms the room. 

Turbro Eternal Flame Infrared Electric Fireplace Logs

Turbro Eternal Flame Infrared Electric Fireplace Logs
Amazon

Turbro Eternal Flame Infrared Electric Fireplace Logs

While not a true electric fireplace, these heat-producing electric logs can be placed in your existing fireplace for warmth without a real flame. 

$130 $110

Shop Now

