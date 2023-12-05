Baby, it's cold outside—and if you don't have an actual fireplace to warm up beside, an electric fireplace can be just as charming as the real thing.

Electric fireplaces can be a safer option than traditional fireplaces, as there are no burning logs. But don't worry, you won't miss the ambiance: Many options on the market provide heat and ambiance with a flickering faux flame.

Staying cozy in winter with warm blankets, comfortable loungewear and hot chocolate can be further elevated with the right electric fireplace. Along with supplemental heat, many electric fireplaces offer safety features, various flame settings like flame brightness and heat settings, and some even have a realistic flame effect.

An electric fireplace can transform and upgrade your space. There are wall-mounted electric fireplace and mantel fireplace options that look just like the real thing. Basically, whatever you're looking for in an electric fireplace, there is something for you. If you celebrate Christmas, putting in an electric fireplace gives you a spot to hang the stockings and grants entrance to Santa when it's time to deliver gifts.

Ready to get warm by the fire for a magical winter even if you don't have a built-in fireplace? Below, shop our round-up of the best electric fireplaces available now.

The Best Electric Fireplaces for Winter 2023

Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace Pottery Barn Real Flame Chateau Electric Fireplace This electric fireplace heater has an adjustable thermostat to change the heat setting. The flickering flames make it look like you have a real fire going in your living room. $899 $719 Shop Now

