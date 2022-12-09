Shopping

14 Best Gifts for Every Type of Gamer: Shop PS5 Console, Nintendo Games, Headsets, and More

By Lauren Gruber
With so many new games and devices coming out every month, there's certainly no shortage of gift ideas for the gamer in your life. But with seemingly infinite options, you might need some help narrowing down the best ones. To help you treat your favorite gamer girl or guy to a gift they'll absolutely love, we've rounded up the best gifts for gamers in 2022, from the hottest new games to sought-after consoles and accessories.

One of the most anticipated releases this month is God of War Ragnarok for the Playstation 4 and 5. With gorgeous visuals and an enthralling storyline, the latest installment in the God of War series is not one to miss. Of course, to play the game they'll need a PS5 or 4 console, and maybe some noise-cancelling headphones to make their gaming experience even more immersive.

Whether they're a PlayStation fan, an XBOX loyalist or even a PC player, we've hunted down the best holiday gifts that every type of gamer will appreciate. For even more gift-giving inspiration, be sure to check out some of this year's best new games and gifts for Nintendo Switch lovers.

Xbox Series S Holiday Console
Xbox Series S Holiday Console
Amazon
Xbox Series S Holiday Console

If the gamer in your life needs a new console, get them the festive Xbox Series S Holiday Console. This is a gift they'll love and use throughout the years.  

$300$240
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition - PlayStation 5
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition - PlayStation 5
Amazon
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

The brand-new Ragnarok game lets you journey through Norse realms with 3D audio and 4K pixel resolution.

$70
Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PS5 Video Game Console
Walmart
Sony PlayStation 5

If you're finally ready to make the commitment and upgrade to the PS5, then here's your chance. 

$559
Dell Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset Headphones
Dell Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset Headphones
Dell
Dell Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset Headphones

Immerse them in their favorite game with these noise-cancelling headphones, featuring surround-sound and an ultra-comfortable fit.

$85
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Amazon
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Find multiple solutions to tons of dynamic puzzles as you adventure through Hyrule. 

$58
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Best Buy
HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop

With the power of a desktop computer, this laptop can keep up with all your PC gaming needs. 

$800
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset
Amazon
Meta Quest 2: Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset

Virtual reality can be used for gaming, fitness, and creating friendships making it a great gift for people with a variety of interests. 

$399
Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Con
Amazon
Nintendo Switch OLED

The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are. 

 

$349
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite
Best Buy
Nintendo Switch Lite

Only want a handheld console? Then try the Nintendo Switch Lite — it's perfect for portable gameplay. 

$200 AT BEST BUY
$199 AT AMAZON
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Amazon
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can't beat this deal on a video game that combines Star Wars and Legos.

$60$36
Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard
Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard
Amazon
Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard

Optimized for gaming, this wireless keyboard will take your PC gaming to the next level. The keyboard has hyper speed to get in your moves faster and immerses you in the game with reactions to 150 games. 

$180$120
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Amazon
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor

Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience.

$380$300
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
Best Buy
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships

Bring the tennis court to your living room with Matchpoint - Tennis Championships. With multiple different exhibition matches, mini-games and story-driven career challenges, you'll have hours of gameplay ahead of you once this title releases on July 7. Matchpoint - Tennis Championships will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. 

$50
AT BEST BUY
$50$47
AT AMAZON
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy
Best Buy
Hogwarts Legacy

Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts. The release date for "Hogwarts Legacy" is to be announced, but get a free $10 gift card with your Best Buy Pre-Order ahead of its release. This hyper-popular title is also available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch consoles, Sony PS5 and the PS4.

$60 AT BEST BUY
$60 AT AMAZON

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

