14 of the Best Apple AirTag Holders We've Found So Far

Recently, Apple launched the Apple AirTag. If you're the type of person who keeps a tab on everything coming from the tech brand, then you already know that its newest launch is about to make keeping track of your things so much easier.

The Apple AirTag is a new item tracker, which you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag).

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Use this nifty disc to keep track of your luggage, cell phone, purse and even your pet. $29 AT AMAZON Buy Now

To make things easy for you, the Apple Store launched a leather key ring for $35 that comes in colors like baltic Blue, saddle brown, and red (and you can get these on Amazon). But in case you want something outside of that color range to go with the new tracking device, there are plenty of other Apple AirTag accessories and holders that'll add another touch of personalization to your everyday look.

In a similar fashion of creating chic accessories to accompany an Apple product like the iPhone, the iPad or the Apple Watch, different brands have already started creating AirTag accessory styles to add a little oomph to your latest tech pieces. So, whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's bound to be an AirTag holder to go with your style.

To show you just what we mean, we've pulled our favorite AirTag accessories and holders worth adding to your cart, below.

Apple AirTag Accessories

Apple AirTag Leather Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Loop Looking for a gift to give your dad for Father's Day? Get him Apple's new AirTag and add this sleek leather loop into the mix while you're at it. $39 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring When it come to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather keychain style that'll be perfect for holding your keys. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option from Apple. $29 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Other AirTag Accessories

