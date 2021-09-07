Shopping

15 Absolute Must-Haves From the Nordstrom Summer Sale

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Summer Sale
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is here and shoppers can now enjoy major markdowns on everything from clothing and beauty products to celeb-approved shoes and must-have transitional accessories -- but only for a limited time.

Whether you're looking to update your fall wardrobe or simply shop for some more refined styles for your back-to-school and WFH attire, let's just say that now is definitely the right time to do it. While Nordstrom boasts some pretty great savings year-round, the retailer is currently hosting its end-of-summer sale that features savings of up to 60% on style and beauty essentials from UGG, Giorgio Armani, Rag & Bone, Celine, Free People and more.

To help save you the trouble of having to endlessly browse through the Nordstrom Summer Sale site, ET Style has rounded up some of the must-have essentials you absolutely need for fall and beyond. Some of our favorite finds include the Topshop faux leather skinny pants, a Kate Spade silk polka dot headband and the BP. baguette bag.

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is on now through Sunday, Sept. 12. Check out ET Style's top picks for the 15 must-have items to buy now from the Nordstrom Summer Sale below. Plus, browse through the best fall finds from Nordstrom Rack and the best white dresses to wear on and after Labor Day.

UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
These fluffy sandals from UGG have been sported by celebs like Lizzo and Megan Fox.
$60 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $100)
Sweaty Betty Ace Racerback Midi Dress
Sweaty Betty Ace Racerback Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Ace Racerback Midi Dress
This ruffled, low hem frock has all the style of a classic midi dress, plus its lightweight comfort makes it breathable.
$59 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $118)
Zodiac Disc Pendant Necklace
Zodiac Disc Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Zodiac Disc Pendant Necklace
Wear your love for astrology on your neck with this chic, zodiac pendant necklace from Nordstrom.
$29 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $49)
Adidas Originals Marbled Baseball Cap
Adidas Originals Marbled Baseball Cap
Nordstrom
Adidas Originals Marbled Baseball Cap
Shoppers love the groovy appeal of a vintage-inspired Adidas baseball cap -- made from durable cotton.
$18 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $28)
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's Wedgie High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
These high-waist jeans accentuate curves and hug the legs for a truly flattering look.
$60 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $98)
Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Set
Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Set-$53 Value
Nordstrom
Giorgio Armani Travel Size Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Set
Get Giorgio Armani-approved glamour with this 3-piece, liquid lipstick travel set.
$25 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $35)
Rag & Bone Summer Dayton Drawstring Bag
Rag & Bone Summer Dayton Drawstring Bag
Nordstrom
Rag & Bone Summer Dayton Drawstring Bag
Keep your things organized with this airy essential bag -- crafted from leather accents and recycled fibers.
$228 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $325)
Free People Amelie Denim Minidress
Free People Amelie Denim Minidress
Nordstrom
Free People Amelie Denim Minidress
Elevate your dress game with this ruffled mini style that's accented by a smocking neckline.
$77 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $128)
Celine 55mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Celine 55mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Celine 55mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
These Italian crafted frames from Celine are currently 40% off at Nordstrom.
$240 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $400)
Girlfriend Collective High Waist Pocket Leggings
Girlfriend Collective High Waist Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Girlfriend Collective High Waist Pocket Leggings
Stylize your workout attire with these high-waist leggings from Girlfriend Collective.
$47 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $88)
Sarto Ema Sandal
Sarto Ema Sandal
Nordstrom
Sarto Ema Sandal
Kick up your fall wardrobe game in these sophisticated, white leather sandals.
$50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $99)
Topshop Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants
Topshop Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants
Nordstrom
Topshop Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants
Faux leather leggings are all the rage right now. And these soft skinnies from Topshop are as comfortable as they are chic.
STARTS AT $41 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $68)
BP. Shoulder Baguette Bag
BP. Shoulder Baguette Bag
Nordstrom
BP. Shoulder Baguette Bag
This shoulder baguette from BP. offers the perfect pop of color.
$19 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $29)
Kate Spade Julia Polka Dot Silk Headband
Kate Spade Julia Polka Dot Silk Headband
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Julia Polka Dot Silk Headband
Headbands are totally back on-trend, and this polka dot-patterned one offers a fresh twist on an accessory classic.
$30 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $50)
BDG Urban Outfitters Lexi Crop Button-Up Tank
BDG Urban Outfitters Lexi Crop Button-Up Tank
Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters Lexi Crop Button-Up Tank
Breezy, beautiful and totally breathable -- this crop button-up has it all.
$21 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $34)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Princess Diana Worn Hunter Rain Boots Are Available at Nordstrom

Get Zendaya’s Cozy UGG Slippers at Nordstrom

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

Save Up to 70% On Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack

Cozy Blankets From Barefoot Dreams Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

 