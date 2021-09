15 Absolute Must-Haves From the Nordstrom Summer Sale

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is here and shoppers can now enjoy major markdowns on everything from clothing and beauty products to celeb-approved shoes and must-have transitional accessories -- but only for a limited time.

Whether you're looking to update your fall wardrobe or simply shop for some more refined styles for your back-to-school and WFH attire, let's just say that now is definitely the right time to do it. While Nordstrom boasts some pretty great savings year-round, the retailer is currently hosting its end-of-summer sale that features savings of up to 60% on style and beauty essentials from UGG, Giorgio Armani, Rag & Bone, Celine, Free People and more.

To help save you the trouble of having to endlessly browse through the Nordstrom Summer Sale site, ET Style has rounded up some of the must-have essentials you absolutely need for fall and beyond. Some of our favorite finds include the Topshop faux leather skinny pants, a Kate Spade silk polka dot headband and the BP. baguette bag.

The Nordstrom Summer Sale is on now through Sunday, Sept. 12. Check out ET Style's top picks for the 15 must-have items to buy now from the Nordstrom Summer Sale below. Plus, browse through the best fall finds from Nordstrom Rack and the best white dresses to wear on and after Labor Day.

Sign Up for More Shopping News! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Princess Diana Worn Hunter Rain Boots Are Available at Nordstrom

Get Zendaya’s Cozy UGG Slippers at Nordstrom

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

Save Up to 70% On Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack

Cozy Blankets From Barefoot Dreams Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack