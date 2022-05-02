15 Best College Graduation Gifts Grads Will Actually Use
Graduation season is almost upon us. If you have a friend or relative graduating college this year, finding the perfect gift for them is a daunting task. To help you get some college graduation gift ideas and to help the grad in your life leave the dorms, ET has gathered 15 great college graduation gifts.
Any college graduate embarking on a new, exciting chapter would love a gift that helps make their life easier and help them unwind after a long day at work — or relax after a long day of job searching.
That's why we've put together a list of useful gift ideas any recent college grad would be lucky to get. Whether you're shopping for a coffee lover or someone who needs some help in the kitchen, we have something for everyone.
Keep scrolling to shop the 15 best college graduation gifts that any grad will use.
This QLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung is a great gift idea for any new grad, especially if you're looking to splurge on their present. Thanks to the enhanced color replication and contract on this TV's display, we know they'll be grateful for this gift.
The Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect multi-functional gift for a new college grad. They can play music, set up all their alarms and a lot more through this tiny device.
Every recent grad needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans more versatile than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces.
Any young adult can use a 9-function air fryer, especially as they transition from life in a dorm room to their first post-grad apartment.
Every recent graduate needs to stay caffeinated. The Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Makers allows recent grads to customize their brew. This programmable coffee maker can make your morning java as strong or as weak as you like.
If you're struggling to come up with college graduation gift ideas, you can't go wrong with a luxury scent. This scent from Yves Saint Laurent will help recent grads stay fresh during every job interview.
Who wouldn't want a cozy throw blanket? Gift a recent college graduate this celeb-approved throw from Barefoot Dreams.
This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a great way for new grads to make dinner after a long day of work. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.
Post-grad life can be super hectic, which is why meal subscription services are such a relief to new college grads. Blue Apron helps cut down the time recent grads would spend at the grocery store, thinking of recipes and meal prep. Plus, Blue Apron has a wine-specific gift card.
Any kind of smart watch is a great way to keep track of your day. That's why the Apple Watch SE is a great graduation gift idea.
The Carry-On from Away Travel is an essential item for anyone, but especially so for graduates. From commutes to work, vacations, daycations and more, college graduates tend to travel a lot, so this suitcase will come in handy.
Nordstrom has plenty of items for Mom to choose from — from appliances, home decor, clothes and a lot more.
These JBL wireless in-ear headphones come with a charging case and can give you up to 25 hours of playtime, which is perfect for a busy young adult's hectic schedule.
Let's toast to the 2022 college graduates with this citrus-scented Homesick candle.
Sometimes the best gift ideas are born from simplicity — just like this Amazon gift card. After all, who wouldn't enjoy an Amazon gift card, especially on Mother's Day?
RELATED CONTENT:
The 30 Best Deals on Amazon Worth Shopping Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022
Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2022
20 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas for 2022 Graduates
The Best Walmart Deals To Shop: Save Up to 50% on Tech, Patio Furniture, Swimsuits and More
The Best Pool Floats for The Whole Family This Summer
The 20 Best Walking Shoes for Women for Spring 2022
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now
Save Up to $3,000 on Samsung's Outdoor 4K TV 'The Terrace'
The 7 Best Floor Fans to Keep Your Home Cool
The Best Washer and Dryer Deals Happening Right Now