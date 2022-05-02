Shopping

15 Best College Graduation Gifts Grads Will Actually Use

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best College Graduation Gifts
Keurig Coffee

Graduation season is almost upon us. If you have a friend or relative graduating college this year, finding the perfect gift for them is a daunting task. To help you get some college graduation gift ideas and to help the grad in your life leave the dorms, ET has gathered 15 great college graduation gifts. 

Any college graduate embarking on a new, exciting chapter would love a gift that helps make their life easier and help them unwind after a long day at work — or relax after a long day of job searching.

That's why we've put together a list of useful gift ideas any recent college grad would be lucky to get. Whether you're shopping for a coffee lover or someone who needs some help in the kitchen, we have something for everyone.

Keep scrolling to shop the 15 best college graduation gifts that any grad will use. 

Samsung Class Q60A QLED Smart TV (2021)
Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung Class Q60A QLED Smart TV (2021)

This QLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung is a great gift idea for any new grad, especially if you're looking to splurge on their present. Thanks to the enhanced color replication and contract on this TV's display, we know they'll be grateful for this gift.

$600$500
Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock 4th Gen
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock 4th Gen

The Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect multi-functional gift for a new college grad. They can play music, set up all their alarms and a lot more through this tiny device. 

$60$40
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan

Every recent grad needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans more versatile than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces. 

$145$115
Corsori 5 Qt Air Fryer
Cosori Air Fryer
Amazon
Corsori 5 Qt Air Fryer

Any young adult can use a 9-function air fryer, especially as they transition from life in a dorm room to their first post-grad apartment. 

$100$90
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Maker

Every recent graduate needs to stay caffeinated. The Keurig K-Supreme Plus Coffee Makers allows recent grads to customize their brew. This programmable coffee maker can make your morning java as strong or as weak as you like. 

$200$170
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum

If you're struggling to come up with college graduation gift ideas, you can't go wrong with a luxury scent. This scent from Yves Saint Laurent will help recent grads stay fresh during every job interview.

$112
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
BareFoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw

Who wouldn't want a cozy throw blanket? Gift a recent college graduate this celeb-approved throw from Barefoot Dreams. 

$98$60
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a great way for new grads to make dinner after a long day of work. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.

$90$79
Blue Apron Gift Card
Blue Apron Gift Card
Blue Apron
Blue Apron Gift Card

Post-grad life can be super hectic, which is why meal subscription services are such a relief to new college grads. Blue Apron helps cut down the time recent grads would spend at the grocery store, thinking of recipes and meal prep. Plus, Blue Apron has a wine-specific gift card. 

$65 AND UP
Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm
Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm
Amazon
Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm

Any kind of smart watch is a great way to keep track of your day. That's why the Apple Watch SE is a great graduation gift idea. 

$279$229
Away Travel The Carry-On
Away Travel The Carry-On
Away Travel
Away Travel The Carry-On

The Carry-On from Away Travel is an essential item for anyone, but especially so for graduates. From commutes to work, vacations, daycations and more, college graduates tend to travel a lot, so this suitcase will come in handy.

$275 AND UP
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Gift Card
Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Nordstrom has plenty of items for Mom to choose from — from appliances, home decor, clothes and a lot more. 

$5 AND UP
JBL T225 True Wireless in-Ear Headphone
JBL Wireless In-Ear Earbuds
Amazon
JBL T225 True Wireless in-Ear Headphone

These JBL wireless in-ear headphones come with a charging case and can give you up to 25 hours of playtime, which is perfect for a busy young adult's hectic schedule.

$100$80
Homesick Let's Toast Candle
Let's Toast Homesick Candle
Homesick
Homesick Let's Toast Candle

Let's toast to the 2022 college graduates with this citrus-scented Homesick candle.

$34$27
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon

Sometimes the best gift ideas are born from simplicity — just like this Amazon gift card. After all, who wouldn't enjoy an Amazon gift card, especially on Mother's Day?

$25 AND UP

