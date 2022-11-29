With so many new games and devices coming out every month, there's certainly no shortage of gift ideas for the gamer in your life. But with seemingly infinite options, you might need some help narrowing down the best ones. To help you treat your favorite gamer girl or guy to a gift they'll absolutely love, we've rounded up the best gifts for gamers in 2022, from the hottest new games to sought-after consoles and accessories.

One of the most anticipated releases this month is God of War Ragnarok for the Playstation 4 and 5. With gorgeous visuals and an enthralling storyline, the latest installment in the God of War series is not one to miss. Of course, to play the game they'll need a PS5 or 4 console, and maybe some noise-cancelling headphones to make their gaming experience even more immersive.

Whether they're a PlayStation fan, an XBOX loyalist or even a PC player, we've hunted down the best holiday gifts that every type of gamer will appreciate. For even more gift-giving inspiration, be sure to check out some of this year's best new games and gifts for Nintendo Switch lovers.

Nintendo Switch OLED Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are. $349 Buy Now

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Amazon Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trek through the Hisui region and research a whole new facet of Pokemon lore in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Of course, you have to be wary of the alpha Pokemon while you keep track of all the upcoming space-time distortions. $51 Shop Now

Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard Amazon Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard Optimized for gaming, this wireless keyboard will take your PC gaming to the next level. The keyboard has hyper speed to get in your moves faster and immerses you in the game with reactions to 150 games. $180 $99 Shop Now

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships Best Buy Matchpoint - Tennis Championships Bring the tennis court to your living room with Matchpoint - Tennis Championships. With multiple different exhibition matches, mini-games and story-driven career challenges, you'll have hours of gameplay ahead of you once this title releases on July 7. Matchpoint - Tennis Championships will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. $50 AT BEST BUY Shop Now $50 $35 AT AMAZON Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy Best Buy Hogwarts Legacy Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts. The release date for "Hogwarts Legacy" is to be announced, but get a free $10 gift card with your Best Buy Pre-Order ahead of its release. This hyper-popular title is also available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch consoles, Sony PS5 and the PS4. $60 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $60 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

