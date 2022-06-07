15 Best Marvel Gift Ideas for Your Superhero Dad This Father's Day

Father's Day is nearly here on Sunday, June 19, but you’ve still got the power to grab some great gifts for all the father figures in your life who love Marvel Comics and the MCU. With great power comes great responsibility, and picking out that perfect present for every person on your list can be a truly harrowing mission. But fear not, we've assembled a list of great gift ideas for the dad who's obsessed with Marvel.

From the Marvel fanatic who also loves to cook, try the Captain America pizza cutter or a bottle opener inspired by Thor's hammer, Mjöllnir. Of course, there are also tons of collectibles like the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Lego set for the dad who's still a kid at heart. Since Father's Day is approaching quickly, we suggest you start shopping for Dad's gift so that it arrives in time.

Whether Iron Man is your dad's favorite superhero, the Loki mini-series reignited his Marvel fandom or he loves collecting Marvel Funko Pops, we've found the perfect Marvel-themed Father's Day gifts for him this year.

Marvel's Captain America Shield Pizza Cutter Amazon Marvel's Captain America Shield Pizza Cutter If you're searching for a gift for an absolute hero in the kitchen, this Captain America shield pizza cutter could be just the thing. The pizza cutter has a sharp, steel blade with a durable plastic handle and is dishwasher safe for quick and easy slicing and clean up. $19 Buy Now

Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition Amazon Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition This classic board game gets a heroic makeover in the Marvel Avengers edition. Marvel fans will appreciate the shift from buying properties to drafting heroes onto your team, including Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Hero Iron Spider and more. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Marvel's Black Widow or Hawkeye with 12 Marvel character tokens to choose from. $34 Buy Now

Lego Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Final Battle Walmart Lego Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Final Battle Now, Dad can build the famous final battle from Avengers: Endgame with the help of Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, Thanos and a Chitauri warrior. Construct on-screen sites such as Iron Man's lab, the Avengers' meeting area, a prison cell and a truck that opens to reveal a time-traveling machine. $70 Buy Now

Funko Pop 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Hulk Walmart Funko Pop 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Hulk This bobblehead Funko Pop figurine of Hulk from Avengers: Age of Ultron is sure to be a smash hit for any Marvel fan. If the Green Goliath is your dad's favorite Marvel character, you might want to add this Funko bobblehead to your cart soon, so it arrives in time for Father's Day. $18 Buy Now

Marvel Superhero Illusion Lamp Amazon Marvel Superhero Illusion Lamp This 3D illusion lamp comes with three interchangeable light plates that display Marvel superhero-inspired designs. The lamp itself is dimmable and features 16 color options. This lamp is remote-controlled and touch-operated, and can be charged via USB or powered by AA batteries (not included). $18 Buy Now

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Amazon Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet This 590-piece set from Lego allows you to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet with your own two hands in great detail. The result boasts movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones, and a descriptive tablet attached to the base. Now, your dad can finally wield all of the Infinity Stones (just in Lego form). $70 $56 Buy Now

Gift a Year of Disney+ Disney+ Gift a Year of Disney+ Bring the world of Disney right into your dad or father-in-law's home with a year-long subscription to Disney+. If your dad loves everything Marvel-related, he'll love being able to watch The Defenders, Captain Marvel and a whole array of other Marvel series and movies. $80 Buy Now

