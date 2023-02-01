We're officially in February, which means it's Black History Month: one of many great times to support Black-owned businesses. Not only do we love Black-owned fashion and beauty brands, but we also appreciate the Black-owned companies creating products that exist in the health and wellness sphere.

For those of us prioritizing health and wellness in 2023, it's good to know that some of the best products in the industry come from Black-owned businesses. The wellness space is full of brands founded and run by Black business owners and rooted in Black joy. We're talking aromatherapy candles, shops for plant parents, fitness-minded podcasts and more, all shattering stigmas and creating spaces with the Black community in mind.

To spotlight a few Black-owned brands to support, we've listed some of our favorites in the health and wellness space below. But don't just shop these Black-owned businesses today in honor of Black History Month — support them regularly, engage with them on social media (you'll be surprised at the impact your likes, follows, and comments can make!) and spread the word to your friends, family and peers.

Ahead, meet some of the Black-owned health and wellness companies to support during Black History Month and beyond.

Harlem Candle Company

Creating a soothing and relaxed at-home space arguably begins with simply lighting a great candle — and Harlem Candle Company has more than a few in their inventory that provide just as much positive energy as they do peace. These scented candles, created by lifestyle and travel expert Teri Johnson, are a manifestation of her love for Harlem and its rich culture.

Grounded Plants

Plants as therapy? Grounded Plants cofounders Mignon Hemsley and Danuelle Doswell say yes. Their online shop is packed with varieties like golden pothos and aloe vera to help you decompress and disconnect, resulting in a healthier and happier you. (Also, their three-month subscription service is simply genius.)

Jade Plant Grounded Plants Jade Plant For the green thumbs out there, this little jade plant will be a cute, lively piece to add to your home. $18 Shop Now

Ustawi

Named after the Swahili word for "wellness," Ustawi's line of skincare is specifically formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind. The brand is created in tandem with board-certified dermatologists to deliver the most effective and safe products for your skin.

Ustawi Red Clay Mask Amazon Ustawi Red Clay Mask Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone. $37 Shop Now

My Therapy Cards

Dr. Ebony Butler, Ph.D., is in the business of wellness. After seeing the racial disparities present in her work first-hand, Butler founded My Therapy Cards — a basic (yet totally adorable) card deck that's created specifically to help women of color better understand their mental health and ultimately take control of their well-being destiny.

My Therapy Cards Adult Bundle My Therapy Cards My Therapy Cards Adult Bundle Buy this deck for yourself or someone close to you. You can also donate a pack to a man or woman of color who is chosen by the My Therapy Cards team. $90 Shop Now

Postal Petals

Business in bloom! Los Angeles–based Black entrepreneur Talia Boone used the early days of the pandemic to launch a completely genius farm-to-table flower delivery platform. Postal Petals works much like a produce delivery service, shipping hand-picked boxes of fresh, seasonal flowers and greenery that you can arrange — or learn to arrange — to perfectly suit your home and style preferences. Boxes come in three sizes and include six to 15 bundles of fresh flowers from carefully chosen farm partners, as well as care and design tips. (You can also seek out ideas on Postal Petals' Instagram feed.) Find calmness in arranging the flowers solo or grab up to five friends and book a Petal Party virtual workshop, where you'll all design your own masterpieces from the same bundles.

Boombox Boxing Club

Reggie "Jefe" Smith and Angela "AJ Boomin" Jennings founded Washington, DC-based Boombox Boxing Club as a way to offer both boxing-inspired group fitness classes and a strong, teamwork-minded community. Boombox is navigating the coronavirus pandemic with $10 virtual classes that anyone can join — and continuing their mission of making boxing-inspired training accessible to all.

The Honey Pot

What does it mean to be the first plant-based feminine care system on the market? For Honey Pot CEO Bea Dixon, it's personal — she suffered from bacterial vaginosis for months before starting her herb-powered line of products to cleanse, protect and balance the vagina.

Balanced Black Girl

This uplifting podcast, book club and supportive wellness community for women of color was founded by Lestraundra “Les” Alfred, a fitness trainer and nutrition coach.

Balanced Black Girl Reset Journal Balanced Black Girl Balanced Black Girl Reset Journal Want more guidance for your wellness journey? Opt for a reset journal from Balanced Black Girl, which is a 365-day PDF journal that includes six months of guided prompts to encourage reflection and growth. $20 Shop Now

BOLDEN

"What drives us at Bolden, is to do the necessary work and earn our place as a trusted voice that inspires women to nurture, value, and love their natural beauty," said best friends and business partners Chinelo and Ndidi about their skincare brand. Made specifically for brown and Black skin, its acne treatments, dark spot correctors, glow enhancers and other products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Supergut

Supergut, previously known as Muniq, is a line of science-based nutritional shakes that feed your gut with natural prebiotic resistant starch fibers to promote a healthy gut microbiome, help manage blood sugar and strengthen immunity, among other health benefits. The shakes were formulated with the diabetic community in mind but are a match for anyone wanting to improve their health from the inside out – there's even a vegan chocolate option. CEO Marc Washington founded Supergut in honor of his later sister, Monica, as a nutrition solution that would have empowered her to take greater control of her health.

Transparent & Black

Writer Yasmine Jameelah created this wellness collective by curating digital content, a Transparent Talk series, apparel and more. Jameelah says, "I believe that wellness like people of color is multifaceted and it should be free to take on as many forms as it sees fit. Here, we embrace it all."

Love Notes LLC

Founded by Brooklyn-based Nya Kam, Love Notes hand-pours custom blended aromatherapy candles in heavenly scent combos like lemon verbena-ginger-mint and black amber-lavender-pear. Love Notes also sells Self-ish body teas, for those seeking an extra-luxurious bathing and soaking experience.

Glamourina

Glamourina activewear was founded in the hopes of helping women of color to live out healthier lifestyles – not only on their own terms, but in their own favorite styles too. The Black-owned and size-inclusive brand sells everything from sports bras and leggings, to biker shorts, logo hats and more.

Golde

Trinity Mouzon Wofford is the powerhouse behind Golde, a Brooklyn-based vegan company that makes superfood-boosted wellness and beauty essentials. Their latte blends and face masks are filled with ingredients like turmeric, matcha and spirulina, and their Instagram feed is filled with recipes, tips and inspo.

BLK+GRN

BLK+GRN is all about community. The company's website is an all-natural marketplace that connects Black people with high-quality, toxic-free brands like Dirt Don't Hurt (pictured above), and the weekly BLK+GRN podcast spotlights Black female artisans, their stories and their products.

