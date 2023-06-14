15 Stylish 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long: Abercrombie, Summersalt, Aerie and More
The Fourth of July is less than a month away and we can't wait to celebrate with our friends and family. For many, the summer holiday involves some sort of pool party, lake trip or beach getaway — which means you'll need a festive and fashionable swimsuit for the occasion.
Instead of buying an American flag-printed suit that will be worn for only a day and spend the rest of the season forgotten in the back of your drawer, we recommend investing in a more subtle nod to the holiday. A fire engine-red one piece, sleek white bikini or blue pinstriped swim trunks still capture the festive spirit.
Even if you're not into the whole red-white-and-blue thing, we've found the best Fourth of July swimsuits you'll want to wear over and over again.
Below, shop our top July 4 swimsuit picks for men and women from best-selling brands such as Abercrombie, Fair Harbor, House of CB and more.
Shop Women's Bathing Suits for July 4
"The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!"
Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.
This bikini from Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber-loved sustainable swim brand OOKIOH offers plenty of support with underwired cups and adjustable straps.
This black one-piece is anything but basic thanks to a sultry cutout detail.
This floral bikini is made of 80% recycled nylon for a look that's sweet and sustainable.
This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage.
A little white bikini is an essential part of any swimwear wardrobe, especially with a modern one-shoulder silhouette.
Rock the preppy aesthetic with a sleek navy and white-striped suit — also available in Curve Love for larger chests.
Shop Men's Bathing Suits for July 4
Get your island drift vibes on with the help of these best-selling swim trunks from Fair Harbor.
Simple stripes are always a good option, but these trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
This sleek swimsuit features an elastic waist, front and back pockets and built-in liner.
The Chubbies resort trunk will elevate your poolside style.
These top-rated swim trunks (also available in 5-inch inseam) come in so many fun patterns, including this navy with apple blossoms.
A washed-out color gives these swim trunks a vintage look — also available in sage green, peach and blue.
Get your summer sport on in style with these dusky blue, terazzo tile-inspired swim trunks.
