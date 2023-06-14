The Fourth of July is less than a month away and we can't wait to celebrate with our friends and family. For many, the summer holiday involves some sort of pool party, lake trip or beach getaway — which means you'll need a festive and fashionable swimsuit for the occasion.

Instead of buying an American flag-printed suit that will be worn for only a day and spend the rest of the season forgotten in the back of your drawer, we recommend investing in a more subtle nod to the holiday. A fire engine-red one piece, sleek white bikini or blue pinstriped swim trunks still capture the festive spirit.

Even if you're not into the whole red-white-and-blue thing, we've found the best Fourth of July swimsuits you'll want to wear over and over again.

Below, shop our top July 4 swimsuit picks for men and women from best-selling brands such as Abercrombie, Fair Harbor, House of CB and more.

Shop Women's Bathing Suits for July 4

Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top Hollister Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top "The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!" $30 $21 Shop Now

Shop Men's Bathing Suits for July 4

