Shopping

15 Trendy 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long: Abercrombie, Summersalt, Aerie and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Summersalt
Summersalt

The Fourth of July is less than a month away and we can't wait to celebrate with our friends and family. For many, the summer holiday involves some sort of pool party, lake trip or beach getaway — which means you'll need festive and fashionable swimsuits for the occasion.

Instead of buying an American flag-printed suit that will be worn for only a day and spend the rest of the season forgotten in the back of your drawer, we recommend investing in a more subtle nod to the holiday. A fire engine-red one piece swimsuit, sleek white bikini or blue pinstriped swim trunks still capture the festive spirit.

Even if you're not into the whole red-white-and-blue thing, we've found the best Fourth of July swimsuits you'll want to wear over and over again.

Below, shop all our top July 4 swimsuit picks for men and women from best-selling brands such as Abercrombie, Fair Harbor, House of CB and more.

Shop Women's Bathing Suits for July 4

Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top
Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top
Hollister
Hollister Ribbed Wrap Triangle Bikini Top

"The best swim top I have ever purchased," wrote one rave reviewer of this swim top. "It takes a second to figure out how to get it on lol, but it fits amazing and it's super adjustable because of the wrap around strap. I've never had a swim suit look so good, buy it!!"

$30$12
WITH SUMMER SALE
Summersalt The Ruffle Backflip
Summersalt The Ruffle Backflip
Summersalt
Summersalt The Ruffle Backflip

Feel feminine and flirty in this ruffled one-piece from Summersalt's collab with Diane Von Furstenberg.

$125$88
WITH CODE SALE30
OOKIOH Hermosa Bikini Top
OOKIOH Como Underwire Bikini Top
Urban Outfitters
OOKIOH Hermosa Bikini Top

This bikini from Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber-loved sustainable swim brand OOKIOH offers plenty of support with underwired cups and adjustable straps. Even more, this bathing suit provides good coverage for any body type and is perfect for a summertime swim.

$65
$60
House of CB Cannes Cutout Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
House of CB Cannes Cutout Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
House of CB Cannes Cutout Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

This black one-piece is anything but basic thanks to a sultry cutout detail.

$119
PacSun Eco Blue Floral Sammy Cinched Tank Bikini Top
PacSun Eco Blue Floral Sammy Cinched Tank Bikini Top
Pacsun
PacSun Eco Blue Floral Sammy Cinched Tank Bikini Top

This floral bikini is made of 80% recycled nylon for a look that's sweet and sustainable.

$27$19
$25$17
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece
Andie Swim
Andie Swim The Laguna One Piece

This suit is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back" with a simple neckline and low back with cheeky coverage. On trend with Tiktok swimsuit enthusiasts and the perfect style for Independence Day, this is a must-have.

$98
Aerie Jacquard One Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top
Aerie Jacquard One Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top
Aerie
Aerie Jacquard One Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top

A little white bikini is an essential part of any swimwear wardrobe, especially with a modern one-shoulder silhouette. This swimsuit comes with the perfect bikini top and bikini bottom to celebrate the 4th of July but also to rewear the whole summer.

$40$15
$35$15
Abercrombie and Fitch High Apex Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch High Apex Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch High Apex Underwire Bikini Top

Rock the preppy aesthetic with a sleek navy and white-striped suit — also available in Curve Love for larger chests.

$55
$45

Shop Men's Bathing Suits for July 4

Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks
Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks
Fair Harbor
Fair Harbor Anchor Swim Trunks

Get your island drift vibes on with the help of these best-selling swim trunks from Fair Harbor.

$68
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining
Amazon
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks 5" with Mesh Lining

Simple stripes are always a good option, but these trunks are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

$21
Quiksilver Men's Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk
Quiksilver Men's Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk
Amazon
Quiksilver Men's Solid Elastic Waist Volley Boardshort Swim Trunk

This sleek swimsuit features an elastic waist, front and back pockets and built-in liner.

$35
Chubbies The Hotel Bars
Chubbies The Hotel Bars
Chubbies
Chubbies The Hotel Bars

The Chubbies resort bottoms will elevate your poolside style. These swim shorts come with a four inch seam for extra sun exposure.

$75$60
Abercrombie and Fitch Pull-On Swim Trunk
Abercrombie and Fitch Pull-On Swim Trunk
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Pull-On Swim Trunk

These top-rated swim trunks (also available in 5-inch inseam) come in so many fun patterns, but also this classic blue for 4th of July.

$50
Vintage Summer Solid Washed Water Repellent Swim Trunks
Vintage Summer Solid Washed Water Repellent Swim Trunks
Nordstrom
Vintage Summer Solid Washed Water Repellent Swim Trunks

A washed-out color gives these swim trunks a vintage look — also available in sage green, peach and blue.

$39
Vuori Cape Short
Vuori Cape Short
Vuori
Vuori Cape Short

Get your summer sport on in style with these dusky blue, jungle inspired swim trunks.

$68

RELATED CONTENT:

Dive into This Summer's 6 Hottest Swimwear Trends

Save 30% on Samsonite's Best Suitcases and Travel Bags for 4th of July

16 Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer

Shop the Best Travel Gear for Summer Vacations

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson's Swimsuit Collections Are 25% Off

16 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Plus the Best-Selling Beach Dress

The Best Swimsuits on Amazon: Shop Summer Styles Starting at $24

Good American Drops New Swimwear to Heat Up Your Summer Wardrobe

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

15 Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon for Cute Coverage this Summer