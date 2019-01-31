17 Lingerie Sets That'll Get You in the Mood For Valentine's Day (Whether You're Single or Taken)
It doesn't matter if you're single or taken, we think gorgeous lingerie is a staple in every woman's wardrobe.
And with Valentine's Day just around the corner, we're in the mood to shop for some new top-drawer pretties. Our eyes are always drawn to red near the holiday, and pieces adorned with hearts and kisses is playful for the occasion. Not into the theme? Understated designs with delicate details are timeless but still sexy on any day.
Here, shop our top picks of intimates of various styles, whether it's to show off to someone special or just for yourself.
Trust Rihanna to create the sexiest, and coolest, lingerie that caters to all body types. We're all for the lip embroidery and charms to adorn the straps.
Savage x Fenty Lips Babydoll Charm Set $120, VIP $40
This classic grey-blue one-piece with supportive bust highlights the curves.
Eloquii Lace and Mesh Bodysuit $50
Lingerie designed by Baywatch actress Charlotte McKinney is guaranteed to bring out your inner vixen.
Wolf & Whistle x Charlotte McKinney Brooke White Chord Longline Bra $40, Detail Thong $19
Lace and satin make for a romantic combination.
& Other Stories Square Lace Triangle Bra $39, Square Lace Briefs $19
Not into the aforementioned fabrics? Velvet is a great alternative.
ASOS Design Valentines Emma Velvet & Lace Padded Plunge Bra $35, Thong $16. Extended sizes available here.
The high-neck choker design adds a dreamy, Victorian-inspired element.
Oh La La Cheri High Neck Teddy $59
We love the plunging neckline and delicate scalloped lace.
Bluebella Emerson Body Black $64
Fashion blogger Gabi Fresh's new intimates collection is nothing short of show-stopping.
Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises Carmen Pink Lace & Satin Longline Bra $46, Thong Back HW Brief $26
Hearts on Valentine's Day? Not groundbreaking, but still very, very cute.
Free People Crush On Your Bralette $48, Crush On You Undies $28
For the heartbreaker.
Only Hearts Coucou Lola Tank Bralette $48, Bikini $38
Understated doesn't mean boring. This super comfy nude set is so versatile and chic.
Negative Silky Non-Wire Bra in Peach Moiré $60, High Waist Brief $45
Pink and red -- can't get more Valentine's than that.
Intimissimi L'Amour Fou Monica Push-Up Bra $59, Padded Cheeky Panties $22
Pom poms add a kitschy touch.
Coco de Mer Playboy Catch Me Balcony Bra $85, Tie Side Thong $60
We're blushing just looking at it.
Gooseberry Intimates Be Mine Emerald Bra Longline $65, Tanga Thong $34
We just want to lounge around in this charming set forever.
Evewear The Romantic $160
A chemise-and-thong pairing that strikes the perfect balance of elegant and sexy.
Eberjey Aurora Babydoll & G-String Set $198
It's all in the details from the satin ties to the floral appliques to the detachable dress.
For Love & Lemons Marguerite Tie Bra $216, Tie Thong $99
Stumped on what to get your loved ones for the holiday? Shop our gift picks:
The Chicest Valentine's Day Gifts Your Loved Ones Will Be Excited About
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Emma Stone's Hairstylist Details How to Recreate Her Romantic Rose Hairdo (Perfect for Valentine's Day!)
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Hold Hands After Romantic Date in London
Lana Condor Reveals the 'Romantic' Scene She's Hoping for in 'To All the Boys' Sequel (Exclusive)