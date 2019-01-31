It doesn't matter if you're single or taken, we think gorgeous lingerie is a staple in every woman's wardrobe.

And with Valentine's Day just around the corner, we're in the mood to shop for some new top-drawer pretties. Our eyes are always drawn to red near the holiday, and pieces adorned with hearts and kisses is playful for the occasion. Not into the theme? Understated designs with delicate details are timeless but still sexy on any day.

Here, shop our top picks of intimates of various styles, whether it's to show off to someone special or just for yourself.

Trust Rihanna to create the sexiest, and coolest, lingerie that caters to all body types. We're all for the lip embroidery and charms to adorn the straps.

Savage x Fenty

Savage x Fenty Lips Babydoll Charm Set $120, VIP $40

This classic grey-blue one-piece with supportive bust highlights the curves.

Eloquii

Eloquii Lace and Mesh Bodysuit $50

Lingerie designed by Baywatch actress Charlotte McKinney is guaranteed to bring out your inner vixen.

Playful Promises

Wolf & Whistle x Charlotte McKinney Brooke White Chord Longline Bra $40, Detail Thong $19

Lace and satin make for a romantic combination.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Square Lace Triangle Bra $39, Square Lace Briefs $19

Not into the aforementioned fabrics? Velvet is a great alternative.

ASOS

ASOS Design Valentines Emma Velvet & Lace Padded Plunge Bra $35, Thong $16. Extended sizes available here.

The high-neck choker design adds a dreamy, Victorian-inspired element.

Nordstrom

Oh La La Cheri High Neck Teddy $59

We love the plunging neckline and delicate scalloped lace.

Bluebella

Bluebella Emerson Body Black $64

Fashion blogger Gabi Fresh's new intimates collection is nothing short of show-stopping.

Playful Promises

Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises Carmen Pink Lace & Satin Longline Bra $46, Thong Back HW Brief $26

Hearts on Valentine's Day? Not groundbreaking, but still very, very cute.

Free People

Free People Crush On Your Bralette $48, Crush On You Undies $28

For the heartbreaker.

Only Hearts

Only Hearts Coucou Lola Tank Bralette $48, Bikini $38

Understated doesn't mean boring. This super comfy nude set is so versatile and chic.

Negative

Negative Silky Non-Wire Bra in Peach Moiré $60, High Waist Brief $45

Pink and red -- can't get more Valentine's than that.

Intimissimi

Intimissimi L'Amour Fou Monica Push-Up Bra $59, Padded Cheeky Panties $22

Pom poms add a kitschy touch.

Journelle

Coco de Mer Playboy Catch Me Balcony Bra $85, Tie Side Thong $60

We're blushing just looking at it.

Gooseberry Intimates

Gooseberry Intimates Be Mine Emerald Bra Longline $65, Tanga Thong $34

We just want to lounge around in this charming set forever.

Evewear

Evewear The Romantic $160

A chemise-and-thong pairing that strikes the perfect balance of elegant and sexy.

Eberjey

Eberjey Aurora Babydoll & G-String Set $198

It's all in the details from the satin ties to the floral appliques to the detachable dress.

For Love and Lemons

For Love & Lemons Marguerite Tie Bra $216, Tie Thong $99

