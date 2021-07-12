Shopping

17 of the Best Apple AirTag Holders We've Found So Far

By ETonline Staff
Apple AirTag Accessories
If you're among Apple's AirTag fans, you already know it makes keeping track of everything so much easier. But, like Apple's other products, it does need a bit of protecting, too.

The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker, which you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag).

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag
Use this nifty disc to keep track of your luggage, cell phone, purse and even your pet.
$29 AT BEST BUY
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
$99 AT BEST BUY

To make things easy for you, the Apple Store launched a leather key ring for $35 that comes in colors like baltic blue, saddle brown, and red (you can get these on Amazon). But in case you want something outside of that color range to go with the new tracking device, there are plenty of other Apple AirTag accessories and holders that'll add another touch of personalization to your everyday look.

In a similar fashion of creating chic accessories to accompany an Apple product like the iPhone, the iPad or the Apple Watch, different brands have already started creating AirTag accessory styles to add a little oomph to your latest tech pieces. So, whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's bound to be an AirTag case to go with your style.

To show you just what we mean, we've pulled our favorite AirTag accessories and holders worth adding to your cart, below.

Apple AirTag Accessories

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
When it comes to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather key chain style AirTag holder that'll be perfect for holding your keys.
$35 AT AMAZON
Apple AirTag Loop
Apple AirTag Loop
Apple AirTag Loop
Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option from Apple.
$27 AT AMAZON
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it.
$39 AT AMAZON

Other AirTag Accessories

SaharaCase - Hang Case for Apple AirTag
SaharaCase - Hang Case for Apple AirTag
SaharaCase - Hang Case for Apple AirTag
You don't have to be a dog lover to appreciate the cuteness of this keyring airtag case.
$15 AT BEST BUY
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
Christie Berrier Strap Hugger Apple AirTag Holder
This durable leather tag -- which is also available in vegan leather -- will slip on easily to a strap like your pet's collar.
$15 AND UP AT ETSY (REGULARLY $25)
Nomad Airtag Glasses Strap
Nomad AirTag Glasses Strap
Nomad Airtag Glasses Strap
Better than an airtag keychain, never lose your fave shades thanks to the AirTag glasses strap from Nomad, on sale now. 
$30 (REGULARLY $40)
Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag
Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag
Belkin Secure Holder Protective Cover for AirTag
The major feature of the is Belkin airtag case is the raised edges to guard against scratches, but it also has a keychain ring to make it easy to attach to whatever it is you don't want to lose!
$13 AT AMAZON
Shein Silicone Case For Apple Airtag
SHEIN Silicone Case For Apple Airtag
Shein Silicone Case For Apple Airtag
If you're hoping to stock up on an Apple AirTag accessory in multiple colors, grab this easy-to-use option from SHEIN, which just loops around whatever item you're tracking.
$2 AT SHEIN
AWINNER Compatible for AirTag Case Keychain
AWINNER Compatible for AirTag Case Keychain
AWINNER Compatible for AirTag Case Keychain
If you're a pet parent, you're not going to find airtag cases cuter than these. 
$14 AT AMAZON
AMOVO Silicone Case
AMOVO Silicone Case
AMOVO Silicone Case
Made with silicone, this case is lightweight and durable. 
$9 AT AMAZON
Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag
Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for AirTag
Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag
This pet tag for the Apple AirTag hangs from your pet's collar like a normal pet ID tag would except the Apple AirTag can help locate your pet if they ever go missing, and for an additional $20, Nomad will customize the tag with your pet's name and your phone number.
$30 AT NOMAD (REGULARLY $40)
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
Caseology Vault for Apple AirTag Case
This sleek black AirTag holder comes with a clip, which makes it easy to attach to your pet's collar, a backpack, or something else.
$14 (REGULARLY $15)
DamonLight Leather Case for AirTag
DamonLight Leather Case for AirTag
DamonLight Leather Case for AirTag
We love the high-quality materials used to craft this Apple airtag accessory 
$10 AT AMAZON
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
Kenbu Silicone AirTag Case
We love this sleek and simple silicone case, which is available for $6.
$7 AT AMAZON
TILIXI Protective Case for Apple Airtag
TILIXI Protective Case for Apple Airtag
TILIXI Protective Case for Apple Airtag
This silicone protective case can easily be used for your pet's collar or pet loop holder. It's flush with the collar so your little furry friend won't even know it's there.
$7 AT AMAZON
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective Case for The Apple AirTag
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective Case for The Apple AirTag
Xmada Assorted Pack of 4 Silicone Protective Case for The Apple AirTag
You probably have different case needs for all your different airtags. This variety pack of airtag protectors gives all the options. 
$11 AT AMAZON
Lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
Lijinlan 6-Pack Portable Protector Case Compatible with Apple AirTags
These airtag cases are made of scratch resistant silicone and come in a variety of colors to choose from to keep your ios device protected in style. 
$11 AT AMAZON

