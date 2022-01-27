18 Wellness Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day
With a holiday that celebrates all things related to love and romance, finding the perfect gift to match the occasion is no easy feat. Sure, you can shop for more traditional goodies -- like flowers, chocolates, jewelry, lingerie or even candles. But perhaps the greatest Valentine's Day gift you can give is simply a little self-care -- whether it be for a loved one, a parent, your best friend or even yourself (because your mental and emotional health deserves some nurturing too).
Everyday life can be incredibly overwhelming -- as a result, it's more important than ever to take time in developing an effective self-care routine that will help in managing stress, addressing anxiety, building better social connection, practicing more mindfulness and improving the quality of everyday life. What better way is there to show someone love, then by giving them the resources to better love themselves? Yep -- Valentine's Day gifts can actually be that deep.
Fortunately, the wellness movement is having a moment -- and with more self-care tools at our disposal than ever before, creating a relaxing home space has never been easier. From jade rollers, gua shas and other skin-soothing tools, to bath bombs, silk eye masks, calming candles and diffusers, noise machines, cozy slippers, weighted blankets and dozens of other wellness essentials (perfect for him and for her) you no longer need a proper spa experience to unwind.
To help you seek out the truly great self-care gifts to give (or keep) this Valentine's Day, ET Style has rounded up a few of our very favorites that will help anyone to prioritize wellness and mindfulness, all while practicing better self-love. With self-care goodies from brands like Sephora, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, LookFantastic, Amazon and more, you'll find the perfect treat for everyone on your V-Day gift-giving list -- including yourself (no judgment, here).
Ahead, shop the best wellness gifts to show yourself (and those closest to you) some love this Valentine's Day and beyond. The V-Day gift inspo doesn't stop there. Check out ET Style's official Valentine's Day 2022 guide, plus shop the best perfumes for women and the most romantic candles.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Valentine's Day: Save Up to 50% off Calvin Klein Underwear
The 25 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
26 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More
17 of the Best Kate Spade Valentine's Day Gifts
The Most Gorgeous Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget
Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts To Shop
The Best Valentine's Day Candles to Gift Her This Year
25 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon