18 Wellness Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day

By ETonline Staff
Wellness gifts for Valentine's Day
Sephora, Anthropologie, Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue

With a holiday that celebrates all things related to love and romance, finding the perfect gift to match the occasion is no easy feat. Sure, you can shop for more traditional goodies -- like flowers, chocolates, jewelry, lingerie or even candles. But perhaps the greatest Valentine's Day gift you can give is simply a little self-care -- whether it be for a loved one, a parent, your best friend or even yourself (because your mental and emotional health deserves some nurturing too).

Everyday life can be incredibly overwhelming -- as a result, it's more important than ever to take time in developing an effective self-care routine that will help in managing stress, addressing anxiety, building better social connection, practicing more mindfulness and improving the quality of everyday life. What better way is there to show someone love, then by giving them the resources to better love themselves? Yep -- Valentine's Day gifts can actually be that deep.

Fortunately, the wellness movement is having a moment -- and with more self-care tools at our disposal than ever before, creating a relaxing home space has never been easier. From jade rollers, gua shas and other skin-soothing tools, to bath bombs, silk eye masks, calming candles and diffusers, noise machines, cozy slippers, weighted blankets and dozens of other wellness essentials (perfect for him and for her) you no longer need a proper spa experience to unwind.

To help you seek out the truly great self-care gifts to give (or keep) this Valentine's Day, ET Style has rounded up a few of our very favorites that will help anyone to prioritize wellness and mindfulness, all while practicing better self-love. With self-care goodies from brands like Sephora, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, LookFantastic, Amazon and more, you'll find the perfect treat for everyone on your V-Day gift-giving list -- including yourself (no judgment, here).

Ahead, shop the best wellness gifts to show yourself (and those closest to you) some love this Valentine's Day and beyond. The V-Day gift inspo doesn't stop there. Check out ET Style's official Valentine's Day 2022 guide, plus shop the best perfumes for women and the most romantic candles.

Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
Sephora
Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
This cult-favorite Sunday Riley face oils helps to target dull skin with vitamin C and turmeric ingredients. Enjoy an evening skincare routine at home and allow this oil to give your skin an added glow.
$80
Bala Bangle Weights
Bala Bangle Weights
Amazon
Bala Bangle Weights
Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights. 
$49
Knesko Skin Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller
Knesko Skin Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller
Skinstore
Knesko Skin Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller
Sculpt the skin with a relaxing touch thanks to Knesko's Skin Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller.
$75
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby Cotton Napper
Bearaby
Bearaby Cotton Napper
This knit, weighted blanket aims to help people sleep more soundly and reach a natural state of calmness. Plus, it's super stylish!
$199
LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Mask Collection
LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Mask Collection
LOOKFANTASTIC
LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Mask Collection
You can never have too many face masks -- especially if you're trying to keep up with a structured self-care routine each day. The LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Mask Collection includes masks from top skincare and wellness brands like 111SKIN, Medik8, Dr. Jart+ and more.
$45
Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
You can never go wrong with a Capri Blue Volcano candle. This Anthropologie staple features notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and more -- all of which help to create a calming, aromatic environment on Valentine's Day and beyond.
$34
Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager
Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager
Vegamour
Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager
Get the benefits of a professional head massage at home with Vegamour's scalp-stimulating massager.
$18
Lululemon The Reversible Mat
Lululemon The Reversible Mat
Lululemon
Lululemon The Reversible Mat
Yoga is the perfect activity for practicing mindfulness and embracing a state of peace. Enjoy yoga at home with this coral-colored Lululemon mat.
$88
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. This ice roller from Esarora has almost 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon!
$19
Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
Amazon
Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
While you're taking a soak, utilize this bamboo bath caddy. Let it hold your hair and beauty products, iPad and perhaps a glass of wine as you wash the day away. 
$40
Medium Polished Selenite Charging Crystal Bowl
Medium Polished Selenite Charging Crystal Bowl
Nordstrom
Medium Polished Selenite Charging Crystal Bowl
Recharge your crystals (and your soul) with this ethereal selenite bowl from Nordstrom -- perfect for adding a serene touch to your home and seamlessly elevating your self-care routine.
$60
Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine
Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine
White noise machines are ideal for restless sleepers in need of a calming night of uninterrupted relaxation.
$90
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Amazon
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Oil diffusion is another simple way to bring a luxurious atmosphere to your home. This one from Pure Daily Care has over seven ambient light settings and several automatic timer shut-off settings. It comes with 10 therapeutic essential oils to sample and enjoy. 
$70$34
Aofmee Bath Bombs
Aofmee Bath Bombs
Amazon
Aofmee Bath Bombs
Aofmee's 7-piece bath bomb set comes with uniquely crafted, aroma-infused bath treats that aim to evoke feelings of romance, healing, restoration, calmness and more.
$17$14
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Opt for these chestnut-colored, UGG slippers for a more comfortable walking experience -- at home or out and about.
$89
Holm Pink Pepper and Rosemary Bath Oil
Holm Pink Pepper and Rosemary Bath Oil
Wolf & Badger
Holm Pink Pepper and Rosemary Bath Oil
Draw a bath with spa-sensory elements and scents -- compliments of this sweet Pink Pepper and Rosemary Bath Oil from Holm.
$49
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Knesko
Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Show your skin some love this Valentine's Day with Knesko's adorable heart-shaped gua sha sculpting tool.
$65 AT KNESKO
Disco Fever Holiday Silk Sleep Mask
Disco Fever Holiday Silk Sleep Mask
Saks Fifth Avenue
Disco Fever Holiday Silk Sleep Mask
Sit back, relax and sleep peacefully (and in style) with this ultra-sleek eye mask -- crafted with a mulberry silk.
$50

