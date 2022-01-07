Shopping

Top-Rated Wellness Products That Are Less Than $100 on Amazon

The world can feel overwhelming at times. When that happens, it’s important to practice self-care, especially as we enter the New Year

Self-care is the conscious act of tending to your overall wellness, which includes your mental, physical and emotional health. It could be anything from going for a short run to taking a long bath. What’s important is that it will relieve stress and bring you back into a positive mindset.

If you need a little help with your self-care activities, Amazon has every wellness product you need to conquer daily stress and anxiety and feel in control in 2022. From bath bombs to adult coloring books, these beauty supplies, mood-setters and blissful activities will have you feeling revitalized inside and out. Rest assured, all these Amazon products have earned at least four stars or more, so you know they are quality. 

Give yourself a much-needed break and boost, without breaking the bank. Check out our list of the top-rated self-care products you can get for less than $100 right now on Amazon. 

Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
While you're taking a soak, utilize this bamboo bath caddy. Let it hold your hair and beauty products, iPad and perhaps a glass of wine as you wash the day away. 
$40
INTEYE Bath Bombs (24 Pack)
INTEYE Bath Bombs (24 Pack)
Make that bath extra soothing and aromatic with the help of an INTEYE Bath Bomb. This 24-count variety-pack is one of the best bath bomb values on Amazon. It comes with six different organic and natural formulas that pack essential oils into beautiful color patterns to keep your self care routine interesting.
$25$21
Teami Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
Teami Green Tea Blend Detox Mask
Save yourself from stressing about breakouts with one of the highest-rated skincare products on Amazon. Reduce the appearance of pores while reinvigorating your skin with this vegan and cruelty-free green tea and lemongrass face mask. 
$30
Tree Hut Sugar Scrub
Tree Hut Sugar Scrub
Tree Hut Sugar Scrub is the best product to exfoliate, nourish and revitalize your skin for a clean, refreshing feeling. It’s made with organic shea butter that boosts your collagen production and prevents drying. Almost 94,000 five-star ratings on Amazon can’t be wrong!
$9
Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter
Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter
Bring your favorite spa's special body butter home with Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter. This vegan and cruelty-free formula will soften your sensitive skin with lasting moisture and give you a fresh, clean, lemony scent. 
$60
Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe
Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe
When you step out of the bath, make sure to step into a cozy bathrobe. The Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe is a luxurious and plush bathrobe that comes in many colors. It will keep you warm and comfortable while enjoying a little “me time.”
$60
Niksa Foot Spa Bath Massager
Niksa Foot Spa Bath Massager
Your feet are important. Rest and relax them after a long day with the Niksa Foot Spa Bath Massager. This temperature-controlled foot bath has bubbles and vibration to pamper your body and mind while you decompress with your favorite television show, movie or book. Amazon reviewers say it's perfect for an at-home foot treatment.
$80
Pnrskter Moisturizing Socks
Pnrskter Moisturizing Socks
These moisturizing gel socks hydrate dry skin and soften rough calluses that your feet develop over time. They are infused with essential oils and vitamins like jojoba oil and vitamin E to nourish and repair your skin. 
$14
Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers
Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers
The Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers are some of the softest, coziest house slippers you can get on Amazon. The fluffy faux fur provides blissful comfort and the bottom cushioning provides arch support while you relax at home. Amazon customers say they're great for people with foot problems.
$22 AND UP
Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask
Aroma Season Heated Eye Mask
We need to take care of our eyes -- especially with the amount of time we spend staring at screens. This plush, heated eye mask from Aroma Season will soothe and moisturize tired, dry eyes while dispensing a beautiful and balancing lavender scent. 
$29
Keiby Citom Manicure Set
Keiby Citom Manicure Set
It can be tough to get a proper manicure with stay-at-home orders in place. Treat yourself to one using the tools the professionals use with this stainless steel 12-piece manicure set.
$12
Esarora Ice Roller
Esarora Ice Roller
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. This ice roller from Esarora has almost 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon!
$19
HugoAI Smart Multicolor Lamp
HugoAI Smart Multicolor Lamp
Ditch those fluorescents! Soft and colorful lighting is one of the best ways to set a peaceful mood and atmosphere in rooms. The HugoAI Smart Lamp works with your smartphone as well as Alexa and Google Home to provide superior ambiance. 
$46$42
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
Oil diffusion is another simple way to bring a luxurious atmosphere to your home. This one from Pure Daily Care has over seven ambient light settings and several automatic timer shut-off settings. It comes with 10 therapeutic essential oils to sample and enjoy. 
$70$34
Housbay White Noise Machine
Housbay White Noise Machine
This aesthetically pleasing sound machine is capable of 31 sounds that will help you chill out at home. It is also perfect for drowning out outside noise so you can get the sleep you need to be your best self. 
$35$30
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket
Heated blankets are a surefire way to make you feel warm and cozy. This top-rated blanket from Sunbeam has three heat settings and an auto-shutoff feature so you doze off with peace of mind. 
$80$74
The Best Journal Ever
The Best Journal Ever
Using a journal or planner is a great way to keep in stride with your personal care goals. The Best Journal Ever takes it one step further by offering daily inspiration, guidance and mindfulness. Plan your best life so you can live it!
$25
The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
Mindset is so important when it comes to taking care of our mental health. "The Gifts of Imperfection" is a New York Times bestseller that will turn your fear and self-doubt into strength and self-esteem by encouraging you to live a life of honest beauty. 
$17$11
Beach Read by Emily Henry
Beach Read by Emily Henry
If you would rather curl up with a sultry page-turner, check out Beach Read by Emily Henry. This story about two polar opposite writers who pose a challenge to each other was one of Amazon’s highest rated books of 2020. 
$16$7
F**k Off Coronavirus, I’m Coloring Adult Coloring Book
F**k Off Coronavirus, I’m Coloring Adult Coloring Book
Or maybe you just want to say f**k it and color. That’s A-OK, considering coloring is a meditative exercise. This popular and foul-mouthed book puts a humorous spin on the peaceful activity.
$14$6
Allura & Arcia Stress Less Cards
Allura & Arcia Stress Less Cards
This pack of cards contains 52 simple exercises that will relieve anxiety and stress. They also incorporate meditative techniques that will build up your stress response over time. This will have lasting effects such as a healthy mindset and better sleep.
$14
Leewadee Meditation Set
Leewadee Meditation Set
Daily meditation is important for mental clarity and health. Upgrade your zen set up with this gorgeous handmade cushion and mat meditation set from Leewadee.
$110
Sage & Citrus Yankee Candle
Sage & Citrus Yankee Candle
Lighting a Yankee Candle is one of the simplest ways to bring healing aromas into your home. This large jar candle has up to 150 hours of burn time; that’s a lot of self-care.
$30$18
DecorChiq ParTEA Pack
DecorChiq ParTEA Pack
Enjoy a cup of loose leaf tea with these adorable animal tea infusers. This set will help reduce the use of disposable tea filters while nourishing your body and your mind.
$17

