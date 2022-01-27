It's OK to admit it—shopping for the man in your life is never an easy task (especially for Valentine's Day). And if you've already exhausted all of your best gift-giving ideas during the previous holiday season, then you know that finding the perfect Valentine's Day treat for your new beau or long-time hubby presents a whole new (and painstakingly complicated) challenge.

If you (like us) are turning to Google and panic-searching social media for thoughtful gift inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday, then look no further—the ET Style team has scoured the internet and rounded up a few of the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men in 2022 and beyond. From body massagers and shaving kits, to sock subscriptions, cold brew coffee makers, bluetooth shower speakers (because we all know men love their bluetooth), zip jackets, indoor fire pits and so much more, you're sure to find the most memorable gift for your man. This year's V-day shopping antics might prove to be your easiest yet -- thanks to our Valentine's Day guide, of course.

Ahead, shop the hottest Valentine's Day gifts to give the men in your life this year. Plus, check out ET Style's full Valentine's Day Guide -- which includes what to buy, what to wear and what to watch.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Men:

Leatherman Curl Leatherman Leatherman Curl For the handy man in your life, the Curl multitool from Leatherman is about the most romantic gift you can give him. $90 Buy Now

Talking Pints Conversation Glassware Uncommon Goods Talking Pints Conversation Glassware Whether you've been married to your husband for decades or dating your boyfriend for a few weeks, a beer lover will appreciate having easy chats with these conversation pint glasses from Uncommon Goods. It's a fun gift no matter where you are in your relationship. $30 Buy Now

iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker Now your man can enjoy all of his favorite playlists in style and at any time of the day -- even in the shower -- thanks to this bluetooth shower speaker. $50 $30 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!" $40 $34 Buy Now

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Any iced coffee drinker will appreciate the ability to whip up their own batch right at home. The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker turns grounds into a concentrate overnight, which you can then drink cold or turn into a cup of joe with boiling water. Personalize this Valentine's gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds and a funny mug that involves an inside joke. $28 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Theragun Prime Theragun Theragun Prime If you were thinking about splurging on a fancy sports massage for him, consider this mega-popular vibration therapy device as a unique gift. It pulses 40 times per second to stimulate circulation, generate heat and relieve even the deepest kinds of tension, tightness, knots and other variations of soreness. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the Dancing with the Stars cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving. $299 AT THERAGUN Buy Now

Takeout Dice Etsy Takeout Dice Alleviate the stress of having to figure out what exactly you'll get for takeout -- simply take a roll and let the dice decide what comes next for your next fast food treat. $28 AT ETSY Buy Now

Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate Man Crates Man Crates Exotic Meats Crate If you haven't discovered Man Crates yet, it's the Valentine gift catchall for men-—and there are so many great gift ideas to choose from. We selected the Exotic Meats Crate for a unique surprise of all the different types of unusual jerky he can chew on. $120 Buy Now

Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Date Night Bucket List Want to surprise your partner with multiple gifts in one? The date night bucket list gives your special someone the chance to pick a random popsicle from the tin. Then, you have to take them on whatever date is printed on the stick. $20 Buy Now

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Amazon Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Bring out the inner bartender in your beau this Valentine's Day with Corkcicle's Whiskey Wedge, giving anyone a design-forward edge to their whiskey drinks. $25 Buy Now

Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book Amazon Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book A truly personalized gift, this paper time capsule includes 12 prompted letters (e.g., “When we first met...” and “What I love about us...") that will show your partner how much your relationship means to you. Fill them out with your favorite memories and milestones, postdate each envelope and then kick back and admire this easy solution to a lifetime of being unable to express your love verbally. $13 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sock Fancy Subscription Amazon Sock Fancy Subscription Is there anything worse than having to buy someone a pair of socks? If your beau goes through his sock stock fairly quickly, he'll appreciate this simple subscription which gifts him a new pair every month. $10 PER MONTH AT AMAZON Buy Now

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Knife Amazon Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Knife Every man needs a Swiss Army knife (and so does every woman, but this list is all about the guys). This option from Amazon has a red, stainless steel handle for a sleek look and offers a number of different functions, from cutting and carving to sawing, scissoring and screwing. Whatever project he’s tinkering with or beverage he’s trying to open, this tool will get the job done. $45 $33 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Nomad Goods Rustic Leather Case Nomad Goods Nomad Goods Rustic Leather Case There's just something about men and their love for rustic leather. If your guy carries his Airpods with him everywhere he goes, then he'll love this sleek, leather carrying case to help better protect the headphones. $35 AT NOMAD GOODS Buy Now

All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters PosterStop via Amazon All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters An original poster from one of the Star Wars movies can sell for thousands of dollars. These reproduction posters are a much more affordable option when it comes to decorating your home theater room, bedroom or office. And best of all, this set includes posters for all nine Star Wars films, from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker. $50 Buy Now

Canned Beer Draft System SharperImage.com Canned Beer Draft System For the beer drinker, this might be the best gift ever. It turns a regular can of beer into a barroom brew -- it really feels like you're taking a pull from a keg! And if you're thinking ahead for thoughtful gifts for Father's Day or an anniversary, you might want to put a pin in it. $100 Buy Now

