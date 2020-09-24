Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying perfume for someone else, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.)

But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents out there. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion.

We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy online now, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally -- life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time.

Shop ET Style’s favorite fragrances, ahead.

Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford Sephora Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Toilette is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. A little goes a long way here. This fragrance is unisex and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum. $110 at Sephora

Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Guerlain Sephora Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Guerlain The fragrance has notes of jasmine, lavender, and vanilla. Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum was inspired by Angelina Jolie so it is super sexy. $130 at Sephora

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs You look good -- might as well smell good, too! REGULARLY $82 $40.79 at Amazon

Good Girl Eau de Parfum Carolina Herrera Nordstrom Good Girl Eau de Parfum Carolina Herrera The sweet-yet-sensual Good Girl from Carolina Herrera is an intoxicating blend of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, coffee and tuberose, all wrapped up in a striking stiletto heel bottle. $69 at Nordstrom

La Vie Est Belle Lancome Lancome La Vie Est Belle Lancome La Vie Est Belle by Lancome is undeniably sexy. The fragrence notes include raspberry, pink pepper, iris, vanilla, praline, and sandalwood. $74 at Sephora

Libre Eau de Parfum Spray Yves Saint Laurent Nordstrom Libre Eau de Parfum Spray Yves Saint Laurent For the friend whose outfits always leave you in awe, this blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure. $78 at Nordstrom

Stella Eau de Parfum Spray Stella McCartney Overstock Stella Eau de Parfum Spray Stella McCartney Stella McCartney recently re-launched her first fragrance, Stella, from 2003. Stella McCartney Stella Eau de Parfum Spray is infused with notes of amber, rose, mandarin, and peony it’s floral yet complex. REGULARLY $48.90 $44.49 at Overstock

Angel Eau de Toilette Spray Mugler Sephora Angel Eau de Toilette Spray Mugler Quite possibly the most divisive perfume ever created, you either love Angel or you don’t -- there’s really no in between. It’s the epitome of a gourmand fragrance and is meant to remind you of childhood innocence with notes that mimic the scents of cotton candy and chocolates. Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness. $84 at Macy's

Eau De Thé & Gingembre Parfum Spray 100BON Saks Off Fifth Eau De Thé & Gingembre Parfum Spray 100BON If you like your fragrances on the earth-friendly side, then you’ll love this surprisingly affordable unisex French import. With sustainable packaging, refillable bottles, natural ingredients and no petrochemicals, it’s the green way to go. Our favorite is this it-shouldn’t-work-but-it-so-does mix of ginger, green tea and jasmine sambac. $35 at Saks Off Fifth

Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray is 56% off retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $96 $41.83 at Amazon

Promise Eau de Parfum Jennifer Lopez Ulta Promise Eau de Parfum Jennifer Lopez If there’s one thing J.Lo knows, it’s how to make a great scent. (Her Glow by J.Lo perfume started the celebrity fragrance craze way back in 2002.) Her latest perfume is a little more sophisticated -- think notes of tangerine, berries, pear, jasmine sambac, honeysuckle and wood. $45 at Ulta

Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Chanel Sephora Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Chanel If No. 5 is the essence of Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $105 at Sephora

Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Amazon Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce Tory Burch Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 Fluid ounces and is the perfect summer perfume. It is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. This perfume is also 60% off so get it while you can! ORIGINALLY $120 $48.50 at Amazon

Neon Rose Eau De Parfum Floral Street Sephora Neon Rose Eau De Parfum Floral Street Another eco-friendly fragrance line, this U.K.-born brand features compostable boxes, sustainably-sourced ingredients and some of the most spectacularly beautiful (and recyclable!) bottles we’ve ever laid eyes on. Our favorite, Neon Rose, blends rose and jasmine with bergamot, Sichuan pepper and pear for a fresh take on the classic fruity floral perfume. $78 at Sephora

Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette Marc Jacobs Sephora Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette Marc Jacobs This adorable eau de toilette from Marc Jacobs is as sweet as the name suggests thanks to raspberries, crystallized cloudberries, daisy tree petals, jasmine milk and sugar musk. Housed in a quirky flower flaçon, it will bring instant cheerfulness and positivity to any vanity. $86 at Sephora

Kayali Musk 12 Kayali Huda Beauty Kayali Musk 12 Kayali Kayali Musk 12 contains notes of musk, lotus flower, freesia, and sheer jasmine. Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance said about Kayali, “[This scent makes me] want to have sex.” That is all we need to hear. $85 at Huda Beauty

Functional Fragrance Nue Co. Net-a-Porter Functional Fragrance Nue Co. This stress-relieving fragrance was created by scientists and wellness experts to help you be calm and reset. And though it’s supposed to be therapeutic, it doesn’t smell like crunchy granola aromatherapy oils -- it’s composed of a delightful blend of iris, green cardamom and cilantro. It smells a lot better than any yoga class or meditation session we’ve been to, that’s for sure. $155 at Net-a-Porter

Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum Kilian Bloomingdale's Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum Kilian This is a heady blend of layered white florals -- gardenia, tuberose, rose and orange blossom -- combined with almond milk, iris, musk and ambrette seeds. The result: an addictive unique eau de parfum that will have everyone asking, “What are you wearing?” $240 at Bloomingdale's

Precision & Grace Eau de Parfum The Beautiful Mind Series Lucky Scent Precision & Grace Eau de Parfum The Beautiful Mind Series The legendary perfumer behind this unique scent looked to famed ballet dancer Polina Semionova as his inspiration. Meant to evoke the precision, strength and grace required of a modern ballerina, it features fruity notes of pear, plum and mandarin, alongside lush florals jasmine, rose, violet and freesia -- plus sensuous sandalwood to add depth. $165 at Lucky Scent

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Big Fall Sale Just Launched -- Here's What To Know

The Best Wine Club for Wine Lovers

Botox Alternatives: 17 Wrinkle Treatments You'll Love

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Your Favorite Beauty Products

The Best Beauty Deals From L'Occitane

Best Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Tory Burch Sale: Get Up to 65% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothes

Amazon Sale: Take Up to 55% off Marc Jacobs Bags, Sunglasses and More

Amazon Sale: Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings

Up to 66% Off Tory Burch at the Amazon Summer Sale