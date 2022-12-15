20 Best Eye Creams of 2022 to Tackle Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes and Wrinkles: Sunday Riley, Cerave and More
Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the best under-eye cream isn't always easy. There are so many top-rated under-eye creams and eye serums on the market today, it can be hard to choose which is best for you. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin tightening elements. There are other benefits to consider such as puffiness reducing, dark circle eliminating, and skin tone evening properties.
If you (like us) are eager to embrace the new season with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down the 22 best under-eye creams that are available to shop on the beauty market right now — with formulas from brands like Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury, Neutrogena, Peter Thomas Roth, OLAY, and so many more.
Below, shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your winkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes. For more ET-approved beauty, check out our favorite skincare trends of winter 2022.
As a lightweight, silky retinol serum, Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair is said to smoothe fine lines and texture, brighten and even skin tone, and fade crow's feet.
Estée Lauder's anti-aging treatment acts as a protective barrier for skin beneath the eye.
Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment serves as a great option to add to your winter skincare routine. Plus, it boasts over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon!
Drunk Elephant is one of beauty's most beloved skincare brands — and for good reason. This eye concentrate works as a restorative cream that helps to brighten circles under the eyes through five forms of vitamin C.
With lipo-hydroxy acid, this daily retinol cream is said to reduce crow's feet and smooth skin texture. This cream can also provide antioxidant benefits with its mineral-rich La-Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water.
Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid lifting treatment actually works — just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter."
Even the most sensitive skin types can appreciate this eye serum from Sunday Riley, which aims to lessen the appearance of dark circles and provide instant moisture to the skin.
We love caffeine just about everywhere else – why not incorporate it into our skincare routines, too? With a unique ingredient list, this product works to address any under-eye skin concern, regardless of the skin type.
Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream caters to removing under-eye bags and dark circles, but also helps reduce lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid plumps tired eyes, Vitamin B3 works to diminish uneven texture and tone, and Vitamin B5 can help boost elasticity, especially when also applied as a night eye treatment. The amazing massage applicator offers a cooling effect when applied to your face.
If you're looking for a good eye cream for sensitive skin, shoppers say this one goes to work fast and gently on dark circles.
Some extra hydration can help reawaken dull, tired-looking skin around your eyes. The Truly Glowing Gel Eye Cream formula works to improve the strength of your skin's natural moisture barrier so the skin under your eyes is plump and glowy.
SPF is an essential in any good skincare routine — and this Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream protects the skin, while illuminating the under-eye area through an SPF 40 complex.
This fragrance-free, under-eye cream from Biossance works to lift and break down fine lines with its refreshing Marine Algae Complex.
If you're hoping to minimize the appearance of pores, this OLAY eye treatment relies on ingredients like Vitamin B3 and a natural plant extract and peptide blend to help transform under-eye skin through the night.
Give your skin a soothing lift with Kate Somerville's Lifting Eye Cream — a great option for addressing delicate skin beneath the eyes.
This hydrating eye cream from Colorescience taps into anti-aging properties which target signs of puffiness, tired eyes and dark circle spots.
Make pesky eye bags a thing of the past with the lightweight, cooling eye balm from Kiehl's — which works to minimize the appearance of puffy eyes and lingering dark circles.
This brightening eye balm from Origins is great for tackling dark circles and evening up the skin's texture.
Whether you're hoping to even skin tone or simply offer your under-eyes a radiant boost, Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright Eye Crème acts as a refreshing formula to fold into your spring skincare routine.
Tap into the magic of Charlotte Tilbury with this brightening under-eye cream.
