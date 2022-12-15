Whether you want to minimize dark circles, treat puffy eyes, or eliminate fine lines and wrinkles, finding the best under-eye cream isn't always easy. There are so many top-rated under-eye creams and eye serums on the market today, it can be hard to choose which is best for you. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, it is important to look beyond the anti-aging and skin tightening elements. There are other benefits to consider such as puffiness reducing, dark circle eliminating, and skin tone evening properties.

If you (like us) are eager to embrace the new season with a set of fresh (hopefully less tired-looking) eyes, we've narrowed down the 22 best under-eye creams that are available to shop on the beauty market right now — with formulas from brands like Drunk Elephant, Estee Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury, Neutrogena, Peter Thomas Roth, OLAY, and so many more.

Below, shop our top eye cream picks to tackle your winkles, dark circles, and puffy eyes. For more ET-approved beauty, check out our favorite skincare trends of winter 2022.

City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment City Beauty City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid lifting treatment actually works — just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter." $67 $50 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream Amazon Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream caters to removing under-eye bags and dark circles, but also helps reduce lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid plumps tired eyes, Vitamin B3 works to diminish uneven texture and tone, and Vitamin B5 can help boost elasticity, especially when also applied as a night eye treatment. The amazing massage applicator offers a cooling effect when applied to your face. $28 Shop Now

