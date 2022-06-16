Finding a Father's Day gift that your dad will actually love and use can be a challenge in itself. But finding one that's affordable and likely to arrive in time for the big day, too? That's a whole different feat.

Fortunately, Amazon is making Father's Day gifting easier than ever with the help of its Father's Day 2022 gift guide — which is chock-full of hundreds of trending products that are as meaningful as they are affordable.

From sleek Levi's wallets and Apple AirPods Max headphones to Ray-Ban sunnies, top-rated cold brew coffee makers, a fiery red Under Armour duffle, cult-favorite Ninja Air Fryer, summer-friendly coolers and more, there's hundreds of great Father's Day gifts that are available to shop now all across Amazon — and from some of the retailer's top brands, no less.

Below, shop ET's picks for the 20 most-loved Father's Day gifts to shop on Amazon. Plus, browse the best golf gifts that your dad will actually use, and check out 10 Father's Day food gifts worth giving.

iOttie Car Mount Phone Holder Amazon iOttie Car Mount Phone Holder Help Dad drive safely with this car mount phone holder that has the ability to hold any type of phone. Plus, it's adjustable so he can have it just the way he wants it in his car. $24 Buy Now

Lifewit Large Lunch Bag Amazon Lifewit Large Lunch Bag If Dad needs an insulated lunch tote, gift him this Amazon Best Seller. Not only can he take it work, but it's also great for picnics, camping, hiking and more! $30 $20 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These green Apple AirPods Max will take you from the gym to the airplane and everywhere in between — all with great beats in tow. $549 $449 Buy Now

AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic System Amazon AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic System The food-loving dad in your life will have so much fun elevating his cooking with a fresh, homegrown touch — courtesy of the AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic System, of course. $165 $110 Buy Now

Dragon Glassware Whiskey Glasses Amazon Dragon Glassware Whiskey Glasses Add these unique glasses to your dad's wine table. He'll get a great use of them when he pours and takes a sip of his favorite drink. $35 Buy Now

Check out more gifting ideas for the dad in your life with ET's Father's Day gift guides.

