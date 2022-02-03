20 Self-Care Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day

With a holiday that celebrates all things related to love and romance, finding the perfect gift to match the occasion is no easy feat. Sure, you can shop for more traditional goodies -- like flowers, chocolates, jewelry, lingerie or even candles. But perhaps the greatest Valentine's Day gift you can give is simply a little self-care -- whether it be for a loved one, a parent, your best friend or even yourself (because your mental and emotional health deserves some nurturing too).

Everyday life can be incredibly overwhelming -- as a result, it's more important than ever to take time in developing an effective self-care routine that will help in managing stress, addressing anxiety, building better social connection, practicing more mindfulness and improving the quality of everyday life. What better way is there to show someone love, then by giving them the resources to better love themselves? Yep -- Valentine's Day gifts can actually be that deep.

Fortunately, the wellness movement is having a moment -- and with more self-care tools at our disposal than ever before, creating a relaxing home space has never been easier. From jade rollers, gua shas and other skin-soothing tools, to bath bombs, silk eye masks, calming candles and diffusers, noise machines, cozy slippers, weighted blankets and dozens of other wellness essentials (perfect for him and for her) you no longer need a proper spa experience to unwind.

To help you seek out the truly great self-care gifts to give (or keep) this Valentine's Day, we've rounded up a few of our very favorites that will help anyone to prioritize wellness and mindfulness, all while practicing better self-love. Ahead, shop the best wellness gifts to show yourself (and those closest to you) some love this Valentine's Day and beyond.

Bala Bangle Weights Amazon Bala Bangle Weights Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights. $49 Buy Now

Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper This knit, weighted blanket aims to help people sleep more soundly and reach a natural state of calmness. Plus, it's super stylish! $199 Buy Now

LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Mask Collection LOOKFANTASTIC LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Mask Collection You can never have too many face masks -- especially if you're trying to keep up with a structured self-care routine each day. The LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box Mask Collection includes masks from top skincare and wellness brands like 111SKIN, Medik8, Dr. Jart+ and more. $45 Buy Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. This ice roller from Esarora has almost 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon! $19 Buy Now

Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy Amazon Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy While you're taking a soak, utilize this bamboo bath caddy. Let it hold your hair and beauty products, iPad and perhaps a glass of wine as you wash the day away. $40 Buy Now

