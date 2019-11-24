The biggest stars in music are at the 2019 American Music Awards!

Selena Gomez, Kesha, Post Malone, Sofia Carson and more hit the AMAs red carpet on Sunday. The star-studded show, hosted by Ciara, will celebrate the biggest stars, songs, and albums of the year, with performances from some of the hottest names in music.

Fresh off their GRAMMY nomination, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are set to perform their hit collab, "Señorita," while Halsey will take the stage to sing her latest single, "Graveyard." The most-nominated artist at the 2020 GRAMMYs, Lizzo, will take the AMAs stage for the first time, while Billie Eilish will make her awards show performance debut. Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, and more will also perform at the show, which will culminate in a show-stopping medley from Artist of the Decade recipient Taylor Swift.

Check out all the red carpet looks from the epic awards show in the gallery below:

