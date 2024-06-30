Awards

2024 BET Awards: Megan Thee Stallion Performs With GloRilla & More of the Night's Biggest Performances

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
By Zach Seemayer and Meredith B. Kile
Updated: 9:35 PM PDT, June 30, 2024
Published: 8:20 PM PDT, June 30, 2024

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Shaboozey and more stars took the stage at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday.

 The 2024 BET Awards delivered some of the best performances of the year!

Sunday's awards show celebrated the best of the year's achievements by Black performers in entertainment, honoring television, movies, sports -- and, of course, music. In addition to their awards, some of the biggest names in music took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, to perform their celebrated hits.

Megan Thee Stallion opened the awards ceremony with a show-stopping medley of her hits, including "Hiss," "BOA" and "Where Them Girls At?"

Later in the evening, Megan came out as a surprise guest during GloRilla's performance of "Wanna Be."

Will Smith also hit the stage with his inspiring new song, "You Can Make It," where he performed inside a ring of fire alongside Kirk Franklin and Sunday Service.

Some of the year's biggest viral hits were also celebrated with epic performances, including Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Sexyy Red "Get It Sexyy," and Muni Long's "Made for Me." Other performers at the 2024 BET Awards included Latto, Ice Spice, YG Marley, Tanner Adell and Tyla. Watch all of their performances below, updated throughout the show.

This year's list of BET Awards nominees were led by Drake, who scored seven nods in 2024, including Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA for "Rich Baby Daddy," and twice for Video of the Year for "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA. 

Nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

 The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, airs live on the BET channel from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the complete winners list here. 

RELATED CONTENT:

2024 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List - Live Updates!

Awards

2024 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List - Live Updates!

Usher Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at 2024 BET Awards

Awards

Usher Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at 2024 BET Awards

Will Smith Performs New Song 'You Can Make It' at 2024 BET Awards

BET Awards

Will Smith Performs New Song 'You Can Make It' at 2024 BET Awards

 

2024 BET Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Awards

2024 BET Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

BET Awards 2024: Lauryn Hill, Ice Spice and More to Perform

BET Awards

BET Awards 2024: Lauryn Hill, Ice Spice and More to Perform

Related Photos
15 Photos
2023 BET Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Tags: