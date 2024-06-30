The 2024 BET Awards delivered some of the best performances of the year!

Sunday's awards show celebrated the best of the year's achievements by Black performers in entertainment, honoring television, movies, sports -- and, of course, music. In addition to their awards, some of the biggest names in music took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, to perform their celebrated hits.

Megan Thee Stallion opened the awards ceremony with a show-stopping medley of her hits, including "Hiss," "BOA" and "Where Them Girls At?"

Later in the evening, Megan came out as a surprise guest during GloRilla's performance of "Wanna Be."

Will Smith also hit the stage with his inspiring new song, "You Can Make It," where he performed inside a ring of fire alongside Kirk Franklin and Sunday Service.

Some of the year's biggest viral hits were also celebrated with epic performances, including Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Sexyy Red "Get It Sexyy," and Muni Long's "Made for Me." Other performers at the 2024 BET Awards included Latto, Ice Spice, YG Marley, Tanner Adell and Tyla. Watch all of their performances below, updated throughout the show.

This year's list of BET Awards nominees were led by Drake, who scored seven nods in 2024, including Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration with Sexyy Red and SZA for "Rich Baby Daddy," and twice for Video of the Year for "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red and SZA.

Nominations were selected by the BET Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, airs live on the BET channel from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the complete winners list here.

