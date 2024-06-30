It's Usher's world, and we're just living in it. During Sunday night's 2024 BET Awards, the 45-year-old was honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award -- presented by L.A. Reid and Babyface -- where he shared an inspirational message in his acceptance speech, and got emotional while reflecting on the honor.

"Getting here has definitely not been easy, but it has been worth it," Usher shared with a smile. "I didn't write anything because I wanted this moment to be exactly what it was: present. In this moment, how I am feeling, and the appreciation that I have for each and every person that have anything to do with this moment tonight, as well as the 30-plus-year career that I'm celebrating."

"This Lifetime Achievement Award, I don't know, man. Is it too early for me to receive it? Because I'm still running and gunning and I still love it like I did when I was 8 years old," Usher shared with a laugh.

Getting serious, the singer looked back at his early years and his search for his identity.

"I was trying to make sense of this name that a man gave me but didn't stick around because he didn't love me," Usher reflected, emotionally. "Or at least that was my perception of it because I had to live long enough in order to understand that you have to have a forgiving heart in order to understand the true pitfalls and hardships of a Black man in America."

"My father was a product of that. He made a lot of decisions. He made a lot of choices, and one that probably hurt and helped me at the same time was to stay away," Usher continued. "That's part of the reason why I say this is the year of the father, where all the fathers have got to stand up for their sons and daughters and be the man that they need to be for them."

Usher accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While Usher's acceptance speech was sadly marred by audio issues during the broadcast, his message of acceptance and forgiveness shined through.

"You've got to be willing to forgive, y'all. He who knows no sin cast the first stone. You've got to be willing to forgive. Got to be willing to be open," he shared. "I'm telling you, you're standing before a man who had to forgive a man who never showed up ever. And look what I made with it! Look what I was able to usher in. That's what's real. That's what makes us human. That's what makes us men and women. I thank you all, man."

Usher's speech was preceded by a special tribute that highlighted the "Love in this Club" artist's accomplishments across music, movies and TV -- with stars like Toni Braxton, L.A. Reid, Janelle Monáe speaking in a special video montage honoring his career and legacy.

Then, in one of the most star-studded awards show sets in recent memory, some of Usher's biggest hits were performed by a slew of A-listers, including Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, Chlöe, Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét, to name just a few.

Before his Lifetime Achievement Award honor, Usher took the stage to accept the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Usher accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist onstage during the 2024 BET Awards - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On the blue carpet ahead of Sunday's award show, Usher opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about bringing his family to witness the special night by his side. Along with his mother, Jonnetta Patton, and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, the musician came to the show with his sons, Naviyd Raymond and Usher "Cinco" Raymond V.

"To be able to share this moment with my family feels amazing. We work hard [and] they've made the sacrifices of allowing me to do what I love and supporting me," Usher shared. "We're celebrating the past 16 years of their lives [and] the past 40 something of my life and my mother and everything that she put into this moment that I'm gonna have tonight. [I'm] really happy to be able to celebrate all of the people who had something to do with this moment."

And when it comes to Sunday night being the right time to commemorate all the hard work he's put into his career, Usher told ET that "when it's meant to happen, it will eventually happen."

"You have to be committed [and] dedicated, and eventually, they see. For all of the people who were [my] motivation and to receive this award [and] join them in this legacy moment, it's great company to keep and I feel like I'm just getting started, honestly," he admitted.

Naviyd Raymond, Usher, Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher 'Cinco' Raymond V at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 - Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Images

It's been an exciting year for Usher, who served as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend back in February.

Usher joins a star-studded list of gamechangers and industry pioneers who have left a lasting impact on the culture and entertainment, including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition and Busta Rhymes.

When looking to the future, Usher told ET that he's more focused on building his "kingdom" than collecting accolades.

"So many people focus on being the number one, being the queen or being the king. I just want to build a kingdom and continue to put down incredible things and make amazing offerings to the world whether that's music or the culture of things that I think are relevant for the world," Usher declared. "I'm gonna tour and after that, we'll see what happens."

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, airs live on the BET channel from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the complete winners list here.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: