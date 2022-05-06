Shopping

22 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Ship Fast on Amazon

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Mother's Day is a couple of days away — and if you haven't found a thoughtful gift yet, this is your sign. After two long, hard years of the pandemic, the mom, grandma, mother-in-law, new moms, and aunts in your life deserves the best on her special day. 

To make the search easier on you, we found the best Mother's Day gifts on Amazon that will arrive just in time for May 8 — so whether she's craving a relaxing night in, a date night out or a day off with her friends, there's something out there she's sure to love and appreciate.

Below, we've compiled a list of great gift ideas for your mom, grandma or any mother figure in your life. We've even gathered gifts for new moms' first Mother's Day to make her life a little bit easier this spring. From skincare and self-care to jewelry and new shoes , she'll appreciate receiving one of these gifts on Mother's Day. 

Celebrate Mom this Sunday with our favorite selection of the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts in 2022. 

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con
Amazon
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con

Surprise Mom with a truly fun gift where she can escape to her own island if you get her Animal Crossing or you can race each other on Mario Kart. The gaming possibilities are endless. 

$300
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
Amazon
Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

This 6-pack of shower bombs are useful for any mom whose sinuses need help decongesting or simply want to smell something pretty.

$15
Barnetts Variety Tin of Cookies
Barnetts Variety Tin of Cookies
Amazon
Barnetts Variety Tin of Cookies

A sweet surprise is always a great gift. This tin of Barnetts cookies features gourmet biscotti, chocolate-covered sandwich cookies, chocolate-dipped wafers and chocolate skids.

$50
Kate Spade White Charlotte Street 2Pc Wine Glass Set
Kate Spade White Charlotte Street 2Pc Wine Glass Set
Amazon
Kate Spade White Charlotte Street 2Pc Wine Glass Set

These highly rated Kate Spade Wine Glasses feature a fun-twist to your ordinary wine glasses. They're not only cute, but also durable and dishwasher safe.

$45
Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven
Amazon
Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

The smooth enamel finish of this dutch oven provides long-lasting durability and non-stick convenience for mom. 

$43
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Elisa Necklace.

$70
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools
Amazon
Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skin Care Tools

Treat the moms in your life right and show your skin the love it deserves this Mother's Day with a rose quartz face roller and gua shua skincare tool kit from Amazon.

$17$14
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream Face Moisturizer

Achieve visibly brighter skin with this anti-aging vitamin C cream from Sunday Riley.

$65$55
Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat
Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat
Amazon
Back Neck Shoulder Massager with Heat

Massages are always a thoughtful gift, and this plug-in massager is the gift that keeps on giving. Give your hands a rest with the bi-directional movement of this kneading massager in three strength levels, guaranteed to leave you feeling relaxed in no time.  

$50
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Soften your lips while you sleep with Laneige's highly coveted lip mask.

$22
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker

Help make meal prep easier with the appliance she's probably been coveting for months with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.

$120$100
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Amazon
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

This Stagg Kettle is known for it's stunning yet minimalist design. It'll make a great Mother's Day gift for the coffee aficionado or tea connoisseur in your life.

$189
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle
Amazon
Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange Candle

This Voluspa candle has over 100 hours of burning time and are hand-crafted with natural wicks and coconut wax. The exotic Goji Tarocco Orange fragrance is rich citrus scent that has a sweet side.

$37
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The instant pot might not scream romance, but we guarantee there's a good chance the mother in your life has been yearning for this best-selling Amazon appliance. Great for growing families, this 7-in-1 cooker makes for fast cooking and easy clean up. Show her you really care by meal-prepping for the week.

$88
Bala Bangles
Bala Bangles
Amazon
Bala Bangles

Bala's stylish one pound wearable weights can be strapped to your wrists or ankles as the perfect way to add an edge to any physical activity.

$49
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala leggings are a popular Lululemon alternative found on Amazon. It's made from buttery soft, opaque and moisture-wicking fabric ideal for any workout. 

$23
Assorted Specialty Teas Box
Taylors of Harrogate Assorted Specialty Teas Box
Amazon
Assorted Specialty Teas Box

There's something in this variety box for every tea fan to savor. Pair it with a special occasion mug for a Mother's Day gift she'll truly love.  

$11
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon.com eGift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

Right now you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the love of your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day. 

$25 AND UP
Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi
10.1 inch Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi
Amazon
Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi

Send your favorite photos and videos directly to your living room with this WiFi enabled digital picture frame. Load up the frame with photo playlists and let them rotate and perpetually please mom with its crisp and clear display all day long.

$190$155
Cloud Slippers
Cloud Slippers for Women
Amazon
Cloud Slippers

Treat her feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to her footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like she's walk on, well, a cloud.

$36$17
Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum
Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum
Amazon
Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum

For the skincare obsessed mom, grab her this cult favorite combination moisturizer and serum. The mix of potent vitamins, oils and acids intensely hydrate and soothe thirsty skin for a fast-acting glow. 

$40
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses

Place her favorite bottle of wine into this portable wine tote with outdoor-friendly wine glasses for a personalized gift she'll adore.

$53$50

 

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl.

