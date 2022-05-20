23 Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2022

Graduating high school is a huge accomplishment, and one that deserves to be celebrated thoroughly. Whether you are attending graduation or an after-party, giving the graduate a gift is a timeless tradition (and an excellent way to say congrats).

But finding the right gift for a high school graduate can often feel a little daunting. They'll be taking their first steps into the real world — whether that be college, straight into the workplace, traveling or something else entirely. So, getting your grad a practical gift that sets them up for success is your best bet, but sometimes a useful gift can feel a little lackluster (we're looking at you, laundry organizers).

Lucky for you, ET has searched high and low for the best gifts for high school grads that they'll love to receive on their special day that they'll also be able to use. From TikTok viral shower shoes (to protect their innocent feet from the hazards of communal showers) to wireless headphones to custom towel sets, we've put together a long list of gifts that will make your high school grad squeal with delight. From future dorm decor, cutting-edge tech, and even more sentimental things to remind them of home, these gifts will start your grad out on the right foot — no matter where they're headed next.

Below, shop all the best high school graduation gifts for your high school grad this year that they'll love.

Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Any kind of smart watch is a great way to keep track of your day. That's why the Apple Watch SE is a great gift to help Dads and Grads keep track of all their important meetings and beyond. $279 $230 Buy Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Make sure your grad doesn't lose their keys with this Apple AirTag, which will help you locate anything with just a click of your phone. $29 Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 7 Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 If you're looking for a luxe gift that will surely impress, check out the latest model of Apple Watch. The series 7 has some incredible new features like super protective crack-resistant crystal and the ability to go under water. Your grad will definitely thank you for this splurge. $399 $384 Buy Now

Homesick Scented Candle Amazon Homesick Scented Candle No matter where they're going next, give them a taste (or scent, rather) of home with a homesick candle, which come in delicious scents for states and major cities. $34 Buy Now

