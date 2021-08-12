23 of the Best Apple AirTag Holders We've Found So Far

Apple's AirTag fans already know: AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. But, like any other Apple device, AirTags needs a bit of protecting, too.

The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker you can attach to, well, anything. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, bags, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal. But here's the catch: you'll need a key ring, keychain or another type of accessory to attach the Apple AirTag disc to your belongings (that is, if you aren't simply throwing it into something like a purse, a suitcase or a gym bag).

Apple AirTag Best Buy Apple AirTag Use this nifty disc to keep track of your luggage, cell phone, purse and even your pet. $29 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

To make things easy for you, the Apple Store launched a leather key ring for $35 that comes in colors like baltic blue, saddle brown, and red (you can get these on Amazon). But in case you want something outside of that color range to go with the new tracking device, there are plenty of other Apple AirTag accessories and holders that'll add another touch of personalization to your everyday look.

In a similar fashion of creating chic accessories to accompany an Apple product like the iPhone, the iPad or the Apple Watch, different brands have already started creating AirTag accessory styles to add a little oomph to your latest tech pieces. So, whether you want to sport your Apple AirTag like a high-tech bag charm, a sleek leather keychain or an added luggage tag, there's bound to be an AirTag case to go with your style.

To show you just what we mean, we've pulled our favorite AirTag accessories and holders worth adding to your cart, below.

Apple AirTag Accessories

Apple AirTag Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Loop Brighten up the strap of your luggage or gym bag with this polyurethane option from Apple. $29 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring When it comes to getting the best accessory products for your Apple product, why not go straight to the source? Apple launched a leather key chain style AirTag holder that'll be perfect for holding your keys. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Apple AirTag Leather Loop Amazon Apple AirTag Leather Loop If you just got this latest Apple device, add this sleek leather loop Apple AirTag case into the mix while you're at it. $39 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Other AirTag Accessories

Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet Amazon Hawanik Slim Minimalist AirTag Wallet If you have a habit of misplacing your wallet, this AirTag wallet may reduce a few future headaches. This one is a slim, minimalist wallet designed for a front pocket and has an AirTag holder built in. $15 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Casetify Ariel AirTag Holder Casetify + Disney Casetify Ariel AirTag Holder As part of their Disney Princess collaboration, Casetify released AirTag holders. Choose the Jasmine, Mulan, Cinderella, Tiana, Belle or Ariel AirTag to attach to the whosit or whatsit of your choice. $35 Buy Now

Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag Nomad Nomad Rugged Pet Tag for Airtag This pet tag for the Apple AirTag hangs from your pet's collar like a normal pet ID tag would except the Apple AirTag can help locate your pet if they ever go missing, and for an additional $20, Nomad will customize the tag with your pet's name and your phone number. $30 AT NOMAD (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

