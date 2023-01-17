23 Self-Care Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day

With a holiday that celebrates all things related to love and romance, thoughtful gifts are a great way to show the ones closest to you how much you care for them. But Valentine's Day isn't only about your love for others. It's also about showing some love to yourself with a little self-care.

Everyday life can be incredibly overwhelming. As a result, it's more important than ever to take time in developing an effective self-care routine that will help in managing stress, addressing anxiety, building better social connections, practicing more mindfulness and improving the quality of everyday life. Fortunately, the wellness movement is having a moment — and with more self-care tools at our disposal than ever before, creating a relaxing home space has never been easier.

From jade rollers, gua shas and other skin-soothing tools, to bath bombs, silk eye masks, calming candles and diffusers, noise machines, cozy slippers, weighted blankets and dozens of other wellness essentials (perfect for him and for her), you no longer need a proper spa experience to unwind.

To help you seek out the truly great self-care gifts to keep (or give) this Valentine's Day, we've rounded up a few of our very favorites that will help anyone to prioritize wellness and mindfulness, all while practicing better self-love. Ahead, shop the best wellness gifts to show yourself (and those closest to you) some love this Valentine's Day and beyond.

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Help yourself relax after a long day with a pocket-sized muscle massager made for on-the-go tension relief and recovery. $199 Shop Now

Bala Bangle Weights Amazon Bala Bangle Weights Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights. $55 Shop Now

Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper This knit, weighted blanket aims to help people sleep more soundly and reach a natural state of calmness. Plus, it's super stylish! $199 Shop Now

Laneige Water Sleeping Face Mask Walmart Laneige Water Sleeping Face Mask Using the same technology as the popular Laneige lip sleeping mask, the Water Sleeping Face Mask delivers moisture to your skin while you sleep. The ceramides can help hydrate and strengthen your skin's delicate barrier. $22 Shop Now

Esarora Ice Roller Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. $21 $19 Shop Now

Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy Amazon Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy While you're taking a soak, utilize this bamboo bath caddy. Let it hold your hair and beauty products, iPad and perhaps a glass of wine as you wash the day away. $43 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

