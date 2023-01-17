Shopping

23 Self-Care Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Wellness gifts for Valentine's Day
With a holiday that celebrates all things related to love and romance, thoughtful gifts are a great way to show the ones closest to you how much you care for them. But Valentine's Day isn't only about your love for others. It's also about showing some love to yourself with a little self-care.

Everyday life can be incredibly overwhelming. As a result, it's more important than ever to take time in developing an effective self-care routine that will help in managing stress, addressing anxiety, building better social connections, practicing more mindfulness and improving the quality of everyday life. Fortunately, the wellness movement is having a moment — and with more self-care tools at our disposal than ever before, creating a relaxing home space has never been easier. 

From jade rollers, gua shas and other skin-soothing tools, to bath bombs, silk eye masks, calming candles and diffusers, noise machines, cozy slippers, weighted blankets and dozens of other wellness essentials (perfect for him and for her), you no longer need a proper spa experience to unwind.

To help you seek out the truly great self-care gifts to keep (or give) this Valentine's Day, we've rounded up a few of our very favorites that will help anyone to prioritize wellness and mindfulness, all while practicing better self-love. Ahead, shop the best wellness gifts to show yourself (and those closest to you) some love this Valentine's Day and beyond. 

Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Boxed Candle
Brooklyn Candle Studio
Brooklyn Candle Studio Love Potion Boxed Candle

Unwind at home surrounded by the scent of a freshly picked bouquet of wildflowers.

$30
Theragun Mini
Therabody
Theragun Mini

Help yourself relax after a long day with a pocket-sized muscle massager made for on-the-go tension relief and recovery. 

$199
Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil
Sephora
Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

This cult-favorite Sunday Riley face oil helps to target dull skin with vitamin C and turmeric ingredients. Enjoy an evening skincare routine at home and allow this oil to give your skin an added glow.

$80
Bala Bangle Weights
Amazon
Bala Bangle Weights

Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights. 

$55
Knesko Skin Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller
Skinstore
Knesko Skin Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller

Sculpt the skin with a relaxing touch thanks to Knesko's Skin Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller.

$75
UGG Fluff Yeah Sheepskin Slingback Slippers
Saks Fifth Avenue
UGG Fluff Yeah Sheepskin Slingback Slippers

Step into the cozy season with ultimate comfort and style. 

    $70
    Bearaby Cotton Napper
    Bearaby
    Bearaby Cotton Napper

    This knit, weighted blanket aims to help people sleep more soundly and reach a natural state of calmness. Plus, it's super stylish!

    $199
    Olaplex Hair Repairing Treatment Kit
    Amazon
    Olaplex Hair Repairing Treatment Kit

    TikTok-approved, this four-piece set comes with the brand's best-selling shampoo, conditioner, bond-building treatment and hair perfector.

    $62$54
    Chaos to Calm: 5 Ways Busy Parents Can Break Free from Overwhelm
    Amazon
    Chaos to Calm: 5 Ways Busy Parents Can Break Free from Overwhelm

    This book acts as the ultimate self-love guide for busy parents with practical plans that prove everything can get done without losing your cool.

    $24.95
    Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
    Anthropologie
    Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle

    This Anthropologie staple features notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and more — all of which help to create a calming, aromatic environment for Valentine's Day and beyond.

    $36
    Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager
    Vegamour
    Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager

    Get the benefits of a professional head massage at home with Vegamour's scalp-stimulating massager.

    $18
    Laneige Water Sleeping Face Mask
    Walmart
    Laneige Water Sleeping Face Mask

    Using the same technology as the popular Laneige lip sleeping mask, the Water Sleeping Face Mask delivers moisture to your skin while you sleep. The ceramides can help hydrate and strengthen your skin's delicate barrier.

    $22
    lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat
    lululemon
    lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat

    Yoga is the perfect activity for practicing mindfulness and embracing a state of peace. Enjoy yoga at home with this reversible lululemon mat.

    $138$99
    Esarora Ice Roller
    Amazon
    Esarora Ice Roller

    Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. 

    $21$19
    Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy
    Amazon
    Bamfan Bamboo Bath Caddy

    While you're taking a soak, utilize this bamboo bath caddy. Let it hold your hair and beauty products, iPad and perhaps a glass of wine as you wash the day away. 

    $43
    Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine
    Tuft & Needle
    Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine

    White noise machines are ideal for restless sleepers in need of a calming night of uninterrupted relaxation.

    $110
    Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set
    Amazon
    Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set

    Oil diffusion is another simple way to bring a luxurious atmosphere to your home. This diffuser from Pure Daily Care has over seven ambient light settings and several automatic timer shut-off settings. It comes with 10 therapeutic essential oils to sample and enjoy. 

    $70$40
    Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set
    Uncommon Goods
    Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set

    Toss one or more of these lemongrass, eucalyptus, mint or lavender steamers into a hot shower and feel the soothing essential oils melt all of your stress away.

    $50
    UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
    Amazon
    UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

    Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house or travel slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep you comfortable all the way through winter. 

    $95
    Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha
    Knesko
    Knesko Rose Quartz Gua Sha

    Show skin some love this Valentine's Day with Knesko's adorable heart-shaped gua sha sculpting tool.

    $65
    L'Occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Supple Skin Oil 900 | Ask a question |
    Sephora
    L'Occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Supple Skin Oil 900 | Ask a question |

    Use this almond-scented oil for your smoothest, softest skin yet.

    $50
    Saint by Ira Dewitt Hand & Body Wash White Rose
    Saint by Ira Dewitt
    Saint by Ira Dewitt Hand & Body Wash White Rose

    This luxurious hand and body wash has scent notes of cardamom, sandalwood and vetiver. 

    $35
    Z.E.N. Foods Healthy Lifestyle Meal Plan
    Z.E.N. Foods
    Z.E.N. Foods Healthy Lifestyle Meal Plan

    Z.E.N. stands for Zero Effort Nutrition and its meal plans offer exactly that. Choose from six different plans to gift healthy and delicious meals delivered straight to your door. 

    STARTING AT $30/DAY

     

    For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

