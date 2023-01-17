23 Self-Care Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day
With a holiday that celebrates all things related to love and romance, thoughtful gifts are a great way to show the ones closest to you how much you care for them. But Valentine's Day isn't only about your love for others. It's also about showing some love to yourself with a little self-care.
Everyday life can be incredibly overwhelming. As a result, it's more important than ever to take time in developing an effective self-care routine that will help in managing stress, addressing anxiety, building better social connections, practicing more mindfulness and improving the quality of everyday life. Fortunately, the wellness movement is having a moment — and with more self-care tools at our disposal than ever before, creating a relaxing home space has never been easier.
From jade rollers, gua shas and other skin-soothing tools, to bath bombs, silk eye masks, calming candles and diffusers, noise machines, cozy slippers, weighted blankets and dozens of other wellness essentials (perfect for him and for her), you no longer need a proper spa experience to unwind.
To help you seek out the truly great self-care gifts to keep (or give) this Valentine's Day, we've rounded up a few of our very favorites that will help anyone to prioritize wellness and mindfulness, all while practicing better self-love. Ahead, shop the best wellness gifts to show yourself (and those closest to you) some love this Valentine's Day and beyond.
Unwind at home surrounded by the scent of a freshly picked bouquet of wildflowers.
Help yourself relax after a long day with a pocket-sized muscle massager made for on-the-go tension relief and recovery.
This cult-favorite Sunday Riley face oil helps to target dull skin with vitamin C and turmeric ingredients. Enjoy an evening skincare routine at home and allow this oil to give your skin an added glow.
Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights.
Sculpt the skin with a relaxing touch thanks to Knesko's Skin Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller.
Step into the cozy season with ultimate comfort and style.
This knit, weighted blanket aims to help people sleep more soundly and reach a natural state of calmness. Plus, it's super stylish!
TikTok-approved, this four-piece set comes with the brand's best-selling shampoo, conditioner, bond-building treatment and hair perfector.
This book acts as the ultimate self-love guide for busy parents with practical plans that prove everything can get done without losing your cool.
This Anthropologie staple features notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and more — all of which help to create a calming, aromatic environment for Valentine's Day and beyond.
Get the benefits of a professional head massage at home with Vegamour's scalp-stimulating massager.
Using the same technology as the popular Laneige lip sleeping mask, the Water Sleeping Face Mask delivers moisture to your skin while you sleep. The ceramides can help hydrate and strengthen your skin's delicate barrier.
Yoga is the perfect activity for practicing mindfulness and embracing a state of peace. Enjoy yoga at home with this reversible lululemon mat.
Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain.
While you're taking a soak, utilize this bamboo bath caddy. Let it hold your hair and beauty products, iPad and perhaps a glass of wine as you wash the day away.
White noise machines are ideal for restless sleepers in need of a calming night of uninterrupted relaxation.
Oil diffusion is another simple way to bring a luxurious atmosphere to your home. This diffuser from Pure Daily Care has over seven ambient light settings and several automatic timer shut-off settings. It comes with 10 therapeutic essential oils to sample and enjoy.
Toss one or more of these lemongrass, eucalyptus, mint or lavender steamers into a hot shower and feel the soothing essential oils melt all of your stress away.
Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house or travel slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep you comfortable all the way through winter.
Show skin some love this Valentine's Day with Knesko's adorable heart-shaped gua sha sculpting tool.
Use this almond-scented oil for your smoothest, softest skin yet.
This luxurious hand and body wash has scent notes of cardamom, sandalwood and vetiver.
Z.E.N. stands for Zero Effort Nutrition and its meal plans offer exactly that. Choose from six different plans to gift healthy and delicious meals delivered straight to your door.
