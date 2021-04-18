24 Best Perfumes for Mother's Day -- Tom Ford, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Tory Burch and More
Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying perfume for mom on Mother's day, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.)
But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents to choose from. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you or mom. Whether you like a floral, musky or woodsy scent, we have chosen a ton of different fragrances to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.
If you're looking for a designer perfume, some of the fragrances we picked are from luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Chanel, Burberry, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and more, so you can find a feminine fragrance that suits anyone.
We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy online now, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally -- life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time.
Shop some of the best perfume for women from ET Style's picks so you can find the right women's fragrance for you or mom, ahead.
