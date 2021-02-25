Shopping

25 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Tory Burch and More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Fragrances
ETonline

Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying perfume for a special someone on Valentine's Day, Mother's day, Christmas, a birthday or just because, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.) 

But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents out there. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you or your sweetheart.  Whether you like to smell woodsy or floral or musky we have chosen a ton of different scents to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.

Some of the fragrances we picked are from luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Chanel, Burberry, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and more.

We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy online now, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally -- life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time. 

Shop ET Style’s favorite fragrances, ahead. 

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Spray
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Spray
Amazon
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Spray
The popular Black Opium fragrance by Yves Saint Laurent is fused with an oriental vanilla fragrance pink pepper, orange blossom, jasmine, vanilla, patchouli, and cedar notes.
$75.99 AT AMAZON
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancôme's new Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's latest fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
$99 AT ULTA
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum
Bloomingdales
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum
Featuring notes of Juniper Berries, Nutmeg, Coriander, Musks, Ambery Woods, and Vanilla, this Parfum is one for him or her. Ask anyone, this Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum is one everyone needs in their collection.
$225 AT BLOOMINGDALES
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It's a great gift or treat for someone looking for the perfect scent. The 2-Piece Gift Set comes with the hand lotion and is also available below.
$41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $82)
$60 AT AMAZON (LIST PRICE $62.99)
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect to woodsy scents of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.   
$54 AT ULTA
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
Amazon
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
If you know Gucci, then you know they do not disappoint when it comes to their fragrances. Gucci Bloom aroma features top notes of orange and green, while the middle features Tuberose, Jasmine Sambac, and Honeysuckle and the base notes features Orris Root, Sandalwood, and Honeysuckle. Top Notes: Orange and Green Notes Middle Notes: Tuberose, Jasmine Sambac, and Honeysuckle Base Notes: Orris Root, Sandalwood, and Honeysuckle
$88 AT AMAZON
Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum
Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum
The fragrance has notes of jasmine, lavender, and vanilla.  Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum was inspired by Angelina Jolie so it is super sexy.
$135 AT SEPHORA
Nue Co. Functional Fragrance
Nue Co. Functional 
Net-a-Porter
Nue Co. Functional Fragrance
This stress-relieving fragrance was created by scientists and wellness experts to help you be calm and reset. And though it's supposed to be therapeutic, it doesn't smell like crunchy granola aromatherapy oils -- it has a fresh scent that's composed of a delightful blend of iris, green cardamom and cilantro. It smells a lot better than any yoga class or meditation session we've been to, that's for sure.
$155 AT NET-A-PORTER
Lancome La Vie Est Belle
Lancome La Vie Est Belle
Lancome
Lancome La Vie Est Belle
La Vie Est Belle by Lancome is undeniably sexy. It's the buttery-sweet fragrance family with notes of raspberry, pink pepper, iris, vanilla, praline, and sandalwood.
$74 AT SEPHORA
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Perfect Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
With notes of almond milk, rhubarb and daffodil, Perfect Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum for her is the most optimistic scent you'll come across this year. It celebrates uniqueness -- it was inspired by Marc Jacobs' own mantra: "I am perfect as I am." Embrace your own individuality this Valentine's Day with this scent and revel in its essence all year long. 
$128 AT SEPHORA
Kilian Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum
Kilian Rolling in Love
Bloomingdale's
Kilian Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum
This is a heady blend of layered white floral fragrance -- gardenia, tuberose, rose and orange blossom -- combined with almond milk, iris, musk and ambrette seeds. The result: an addictive unique eau de parfum that will have everyone asking, "What are you wearing?"
$240 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Carolina Herrera Good Girl
Nordstrom
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum
The sweet-yet-sensual Good Girl from Carolina Herrera is an intoxicating blend of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, coffee and tuberose, all wrapped up in a striking stiletto heel bottle.
$70 AT NORDSTROM
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Sephora
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a spritz of this one -- a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.
$92 AT SEPHORA
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh scent. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long. 
$48.54 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $96)
Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum
Jennifer Lopez Promise
Ulta
Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum
If there’s one thing J.Lo knows, it’s how to make a great scent. (Her Glow by J.Lo perfume started the celebrity fragrance craze way back in 2002.) Her latest perfume is a little more sophisticated -- think notes of tangerine, berries, pear, jasmine sambac, honeysuckle and wood. 
$45 AT ULTA
Kayali Musk 12
Kayali Musk 12
Huda Beauty
Kayali Musk 12
Kayali Musk 12 contains notes of musk, lotus flower, freesia, and sheer jasmine. Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance said about Kayali, “[This scent makes me] want to have sex.” That is all we need to know.
$85 AT HUDA BEAUTY
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Nordstrom
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure.
$80 AT NORDSTROM
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Sephora
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette
This adorable eau de toilette from Marc Jacobs is as sweet as the name suggests thanks to raspberries, crystallized cloudberries, daisy tree petals, jasmine milk and sugar musk. This women's perfume is housed in a quirky flower flaçon that will bring instant cheerfulness and positivity to any vanity.
$86 AT SEPHORA
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it making it the perfect perfume for a long day.
$93 AT NORDSTROM
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Chanel
Sephora
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
If No. 5 is the essence of Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
$108 AT SEPHORA
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce
tory_burch_perfume
Amazon
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 fluid ounces and is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. It's the perfect scent for heating things up this winter season.
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum
Floral Street Neon Rose
Sephora
Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum
Another eco-friendly fragrance line, this U.K.-born brand features compostable boxes, sustainably-sourced ingredients and some of the most spectacularly beautiful (and recyclable!) bottles we’ve ever laid eyes on. Our favorite, Neon Rose, blends rose and jasmine with bergamot, Sichuan pepper and pear for a fresh take on the classic fruity-floral perfume. 
$78 AT SEPHORA
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant, fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.
$99 AT NORDSTROM
Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray
Mugler Angel
Sephora
Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray
Quite possibly the most divisive perfume ever created, you either love Angel or you don’t -- there’s really no in between. It’s the epitome of a gourmand fragrance and is meant to remind you of childhood innocence with notes that mimic the scents of cotton candy and chocolates. Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness.
$85 AT MACY'S
The Beautiful Mind Series Precision & Grace Eau de Parfum
Beautiful Mind Series
Lucky Scent
The Beautiful Mind Series Precision & Grace Eau de Parfum
The legendary perfumer behind this unique scent looked to famed ballet dancer Polina Semionova as his inspiration. Meant to evoke the precision, strength and grace required of a modern ballerina, it features fruity notes of pear, plum and mandarin, alongside lush florals jasmine, rose, violet and freesia -- plus sensuous sandalwood to add depth. 
$165 AT LUCKY SCENT

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

260 Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on NuFace, Apple, UGG, Fitbit, & More

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts for Beauty Lovers

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

The Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for the Holiday Season

Amazon Big Fall Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Fashion Deals

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Your Favorite Beauty Products

Botox Alternatives: 40 Wrinkle Treatments That Work

The Best Beauty Deals From L'Occitane

 