26 Best Perfumes for Women to Gift This Valentine's Day -- Dior, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Gucci and More
Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying your loved one a Valentine's Day gift of perfume, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.)
But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents to choose from. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you. Whether you like a floral, musky or woodsy scent, we have chosen a ton of different fragrances to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.
If you're looking for a designer perfume to gift this Valentine's Day, some of the fragrances we picked are from luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Chanel, Burberry, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and more, so you can find a feminine fragrance that suits anyone.
We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy to make your special someone feel special, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally -- life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time.
Shop some of the best perfume for women from ET Style's picks so you can find the right women's fragrance to gift this Valentine's Day, ahead.
ET Style's Picks for Best Perfumes for Women:
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances
Ulta Love Your Skin Sale: Save 50% on Today's Winter Skincare Deals
Sephora's Perfume Sale is Here Just in Time for Last-Minute Gifting
Ariana Grande's New "God Is a Woman" Perfume Is Available Now
The Sold Out Fenty Beauty Perfume Is Restocked, But Hurry!
Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase
24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
Paris Hilton Congratulates Lindsay Lohan on Her Engagement