26 Best Perfumes for Women to Gift This Valentine's Day -- Dior, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Gucci and More

By Amy Sheridan
Best Fragrances
ETonline

Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying your loved one a Valentine's Day gift of perfume, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.) 

But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents to choose from. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you.  Whether you like a floral, musky or woodsy scent, we have chosen a ton of different fragrances to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.

If you're looking for a designer perfume to gift this Valentine's Day, some of the fragrances we picked are from luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Chanel, Burberry, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and more, so you can find a feminine fragrance that suits anyone.

We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy to make your special someone feel special, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally -- life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time. 

Shop some of the best perfume for women from ET Style's picks so you can find the right women's fragrance to gift this Valentine's Day, ahead.

ET Style's Picks for Best Perfumes for Women: 

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum
Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum from Juicy Couture is a sensual yet playful fragrance that's warm and sweet with notes of mandarin, gardenia and caramel.
$79
Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum
Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Eau de Parfum
Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming is a fresh scent from Christian Dior with notes of tangy red berries and Damascus roses and peonies.
$138
Lancome La Vie Est Belle
Lancome La Vie Est Belle
Lancome
Lancome La Vie Est Belle
La Vie Est Belle by Lancome is undeniably sexy. It's the buttery-sweet fragrance family with notes of raspberry, pink pepper, iris, vanilla, praline, and sandalwood.
$77
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
If Chanel No5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
$90 AND UP
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
$66$60
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum
Bloomingdales
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum
Featuring notes of juniper berries, nutmeg, coriander, musks, ambery woods and vanilla, this parfum is one for him or her. Ask anyone, this Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum is one everyone needs in their collection.
$235
Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum
Floral Street Neon Rose
Sephora
Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum
Another eco-friendly fragrance line, this U.K.-born brand features compostable boxes, sustainably-sourced ingredients and some of the most spectacularly beautiful (and recyclable!) bottles we’ve ever laid eyes on. Our favorite, Neon Rose, offers floral notes with its blend of rose and jasmine with bergamot, Sichuan pepper and pear for a fresh take on the classic fruity-floral perfume. 
$78
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Carolina Herrera Good Girl
Nordstrom
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum
The sweet-yet-sensual Good Girl from Carolina Herrera is an intoxicating blend of jasmine, cocoa, tonka bean, almond, coffee and tuberose, all wrapped up in a striking stiletto heel bottle.
$71
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Sephora
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette
Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a spritz of this one -- a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum.
$95
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Ariana Grande R.E.M. Eau de Parfum
When you wear a perfume, you want it to last and Ariana Grande's new R.E.M. Eau de Parfum does just that. You can expect a woody scent of sandalwood and vanilla to stay with you all day long.  
$65
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Perfect Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
With notes of almond milk, rhubarb and daffodil, Perfect Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum for her is the most optimistic scent you'll come across this year. It celebrates uniqueness -- it was inspired by Marc Jacobs' own mantra: "I am perfect as I am." Embrace your own individuality with this sweet scent and revel in its essence all year long. 
$133
LeLabo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
LeLabo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Santal 33 Eau de Parfum is a unisex scent from Le Labo. It's a rich and woody style with a base of white musk and cardamom and the fragrance note leather, iris and cedarwood.   
$86 AND UP
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce
tory_burch_perfume
Amazon
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounce
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 fluid ounces and is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. It's the perfect scent for heating things up this winter season.
$154
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
Nordstrom
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Spray
This liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk is the perfect fashion-forward pick for that stylish someone. It’s a far cry from your typical powdery and flowery scents, instead creating an air of subtle, cool-girl allure.
$30 AND UP
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it making it the perfect perfume for a long day.
$93 AND UP
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray
This Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Eau de Toilette Spray has a beautiful bottle to match the fresh perfume. It reminds you of a breezy summer day, but you can wear it all year long. 
$23 AND UP
Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum
Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum
Amazon
Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum
This fragrance has notes of jasmine, lavender, and vanilla. Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum was inspired by Angelina Jolie so you know it's super sexy.
$105
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
Amazon
Gucci Bloom for Women Eau de Parfum Spray
If you know Gucci, then you know it does not disappoint when it comes to feminine fragrance. Gucci Bloom features top notes of oranges and green tea, while the middle notes features tuberose, jasmine sambac, and honeysuckle and the base notes features orris root, sandalwood, and honeysuckle.
$80
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum Spray
Macy's
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant, fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.
$30 AND UP
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum
Sephora
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum
Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum is not just a warm and sweet scent with vanilla bean accents, it's also a cruelty-free and sustainably sourced fragrance. 
$30 AND UP
Kayali Musk 12
Kayali Musk 12
Sephora
Kayali Musk 12
Kayali Musk 12 contains notes of musk, lotus flower, freesia, and sheer jasmine. Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance said about Kayali, “[This scent makes me] want to have sex.” That is all we need to know.
$85
Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray
Mugler Angel
Nordstrom
Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray
An iconic scent but quite possibly the most divisive perfume ever created. You either love Angel or you don’t -- there’s really no in between. For those who claim it as their favorite perfume. It’s the epitome of a gourmand fragrance and is meant to remind you of childhood innocence with notes that mimic the scents of cotton candy and chocolates. Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in a long lasting perfume.
$85 AND UP
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Sephora
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla.
$165
Kilian Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum
Kilian Rolling in Love
Bloomingdale's
Kilian Rolling in Love Eau de Parfum
This is a heady blend of layered white floral fragrance -- gardenia, tuberose, rose and orange blossom -- combined with almond milk, iris, musk and ambrette seeds. The result: an addictive unique eau de parfum that will have everyone asking, "What are you wearing?"
$250
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancome Idôle Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
Lancôme's ethereal Idôle Eau de Parfum is the essence of confidence and empowerment. The brand's beloved fragrance has an overall floral scent, with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine and bergamot.
$130
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette
Marc Jacobs Daisy
Sephora
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette
This adorable eau de toilette from Marc Jacobs is as sweet as the name suggests thanks to raspberries, crystallized cloudberries, daisy tree petals, jasmine milk and sugar musk. This women's perfume is housed in a quirky flower flaçon that will bring instant cheerfulness and positivity to any vanity.
$86

