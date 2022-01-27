Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying your loved one a Valentine's Day gift of perfume, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.)

But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents to choose from. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you. Whether you like a floral, musky or woodsy scent, we have chosen a ton of different fragrances to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.

If you're looking for a designer perfume to gift this Valentine's Day, some of the fragrances we picked are from luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Chanel, Burberry, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and more, so you can find a feminine fragrance that suits anyone.

We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy to make your special someone feel special, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally -- life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time.

Shop some of the best perfume for women from ET Style's picks so you can find the right women's fragrance to gift this Valentine's Day, ahead.

ET Style's Picks for Best Perfumes for Women:

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If Chanel No5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $90 AND UP Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume Amazon Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent. $66 $60 Buy Now

Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum Sephora Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum Another eco-friendly fragrance line, this U.K.-born brand features compostable boxes, sustainably-sourced ingredients and some of the most spectacularly beautiful (and recyclable!) bottles we’ve ever laid eyes on. Our favorite, Neon Rose, offers floral notes with its blend of rose and jasmine with bergamot, Sichuan pepper and pear for a fresh take on the classic fruity-floral perfume. $78 Buy Now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Sephora Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a spritz of this one -- a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum. $95 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum Sephora Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum With notes of almond milk, rhubarb and daffodil, Perfect Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum for her is the most optimistic scent you'll come across this year. It celebrates uniqueness -- it was inspired by Marc Jacobs' own mantra: "I am perfect as I am." Embrace your own individuality with this sweet scent and revel in its essence all year long. $133 Buy Now

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it making it the perfect perfume for a long day. $93 AND UP Buy Now

Kayali Musk 12 Sephora Kayali Musk 12 Kayali Musk 12 contains notes of musk, lotus flower, freesia, and sheer jasmine. Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance said about Kayali, “[This scent makes me] want to have sex.” That is all we need to know. $85 Buy Now

Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray Nordstrom Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray An iconic scent but quite possibly the most divisive perfume ever created. You either love Angel or you don’t -- there’s really no in between. For those who claim it as their favorite perfume. It’s the epitome of a gourmand fragrance and is meant to remind you of childhood innocence with notes that mimic the scents of cotton candy and chocolates. Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in a long lasting perfume. $85 AND UP Buy Now

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

