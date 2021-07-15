Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent or buying a gift of perfume, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.)

But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents to choose from. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you. Whether you like a floral, musky or woodsy scent, we have chosen a ton of different fragrances to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.

If you're looking for a designer perfume, some of the fragrances we picked are from luxury beauty brands like Gucci, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Dior, Chanel, Burberry, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and more, so you can find a feminine fragrance that suits anyone.

We’ve rounded up the best fragrances you can buy online now, from refined eau de parfums with woodsy accords to bright and fresh citrus scents. Whatever you choose, spray liberally -- life is too short to smell like basic soap all the time.

Shop some of the best perfume for women from ET Style's picks so you can find the right women's fragrance for you, ahead.

ET Style's Picks for Best Perfumes for Women:

Nue Co. Functional Fragrance Amazon Nue Co. Functional Fragrance This stress-relieving fragrance was created by scientists and wellness experts to help you be calm and reset. And though it's supposed to be therapeutic, it doesn't smell like crunchy granola aromatherapy oils -- it has a fresh scent that's composed of a delightful blend of iris, green cardamom and cilantro. It smells a lot better than any yoga class or meditation session we've been to, that's for sure. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155) Buy Now

Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray Sephora Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Spray An iconic scent but quite possibly the most divisive perfume ever created. You either love Angel or you don’t -- there’s really no in between. For those who claim it as their favorite perfume. It’s the epitome of a gourmand fragrance and is meant to remind you of childhood innocence with notes that mimic the scents of cotton candy and chocolates. Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in a long lasting perfume. $85 AT MACY'S Buy Now

Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum Ulta Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum If there’s one thing J.Lo knows, it’s how to make a great scent. (Her Glow by J.Lo perfume started the celebrity fragrance craze way back in 2002.) Her latest perfume is a little more sophisticated -- think notes of tangerine, berries, pear, jasmine sambac, and honeysuckle with a slightly woody fragrance. $45 AT ULTA Buy Now

LeLabo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Nordstrom LeLabo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Santal 33 Eau de Parfum is a unisex scent from Le Labo. It's a rich and woody style with a base of white musk and cardamom and the fragrance note leather, iris and cedarwood. $86 AND UP AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum Sephora Floral Street Neon Rose Eau De Parfum Another eco-friendly fragrance line, this U.K.-born brand features compostable boxes, sustainably-sourced ingredients and some of the most spectacularly beautiful (and recyclable!) bottles we’ve ever laid eyes on. Our favorite, Neon Rose, offers floral notes with its blend of rose and jasmine with bergamot, Sichuan pepper and pear for a fresh take on the classic fruity-floral perfume. $78 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum by Givenchy is a bold and woody floral scent -- which means a little goes a long way. The best part is that this Givenchy scent lasts for hours without having to reapply it making it the perfect perfume for a long day. $93 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum Sephora Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum With notes of almond milk, rhubarb and daffodil, Perfect Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum for her is the most optimistic scent you'll come across this year. It celebrates uniqueness -- it was inspired by Marc Jacobs' own mantra: "I am perfect as I am." Embrace your own individuality with this sweet scent and revel in its essence all year long. $128 AT SEPHORA Buy now

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Sephora Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Toilette Tom Ford's Black Orchid Eau de Parfum is known as one of the most luxurious, decadent, fragrances of all time. You only need a spritz of this one -- a little goes a long way here. This is a unisex fragrance and has notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid and black plum. $95 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Kayali Musk 12 Huda Beauty Kayali Musk 12 Kayali Musk 12 contains notes of musk, lotus flower, freesia, and sheer jasmine. Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance said about Kayali, “[This scent makes me] want to have sex.” That is all we need to know. $25 AND UP AT HUDA BEAUTY Buy Now

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If No. 5 is the essence of Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $82 AND UP AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Sephora Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb is a feminine scent with notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla. $165 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

